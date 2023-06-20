HONOR Announces HONOR 90 Lite, HONOR MagicBook X 16 and HONOR Earbuds X5 - A Suite of Creative Tools to Share Your Vibe

LONDON, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The HONOR 90 Lite, part of the HONOR 90 series family – a premium mid range series that is made for creators - will be officially presented in Paris on the 6th of July and is coming to the UK today. The HONOR 90 Lite is a stylish all-rounder, boasting an incredible camera system, display, and a range of smart features.

Awesome Camera with Stellar Viewing Experience

HONOR 90 Lite features a rear 100MP Main Camera with a f/1.9 aperture, a 5MP Wide & Depth Camera and 2MP Macro Camera for capturing stunning landscape shots and intimate closeups. For selfie aficiandos, the 16MP Front Camera delivers captivating self-portraits with defined features and enhanced colours. Additionally, the HONOR 90 Lite's 6.7-inch Edgeless Display features an adaptive refresh rate of up to 90Hz , providing users with a buttery smooth visual experience. The display comes with TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification, and similar to HONOR 90, supports a range of HONOR developed human-centric eye care solutions including Dynamic Dimming and Circadian Night Display.

Fast 5G and Long-Lasting Battery

The HONOR 90 Lite is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6020 5G system and a 4500mAh battery. Users who enjoy keeping their media always accessible can take full advantage of the 8GB Memory and large 256GB storage drive, keeping up to 57,808 pictures, 22,322 songs or 892 HD videos downloaded. The HONOR 90 Lite is also equipped with HONOR RAM Turbo (8GB+5GB), an HONOR technology that moves a portion of flash memory to RAM, meaning 8GB RAM can be increased to 13GB RAM.

Pricing and Availability

The HONOR 90 Lite is available in three colors – Cyan Lake, Titanium Silver, and Midnight Black. Starting from today, the HONOR 90 Lite will be available from HiHonor and in Argos, Amazon, Very and Currys on the 5th July with an RRP of £249.99. The HONOR 90 Lite will also be available from Three at the end of July. Customers purchasing HONOR 90 Lite on HiHonor from today until the 4th July will also be able to select a FREE HONOR Band 7 or Earbuds X5.

HONOR MagicBook X 16: With All-new 16:10 HONOR FullView Display

Combining a 16-inch HONOR FullView Display with a 12th Generation Intel® Core™ processor, 60Wh battery and a wide range of innovative features that are designed around the needs of productivity-minded users, the HONOR MagicBook X 16 2023 is a highly versatile laptop that excels.

The MagicBook X 16 combines all that HONOR is iconic for bringing to its products: Brilliant 16" 16:10 Display Ratio with 89% screen-to-body ratio, powerful 12th Generation Intel® Core™ i5-12450H Processor, and all-round Intelligent User Experience with HONOR Connect and Multi-Screen Collaboration to help you collaborate freely across your HONOR devices without the need to re-download apps or log-in repeatedly.

The HONOR MagicBook X 16 2023 will be available in two stunning colorways: Mystic Silver. On-sale start today on HiHonor from £699.99. Plus, if you purchase a MagicBook X16 before the 4th July, you can also purchase an HONOR Pad 8 for just an additional £9.99.

HONOR Earbuds X5: quality designed earbuds that deliver excellent performance

HONOR Earbuds X5 are the latest headphones from HONOR and they come equipped with AI noise cancelling technology to provide immersive, uninterrupted sound. Even better, the Earbuds X5 also come with a huge 27 hours of battery life on a single charge, with users benefitting from up to 3 hours of listening time on just 10 minutes of charge.

The HONOR Earbuds X5 is available in Ceramic White. From today, the HONOR Earbuds X5 will be available to purchase on HiHonor at the price of £39.99.

Bond Zhang, CEO at HONOR UK said: "At HONOR, we want to deliver a portfolio of products where there's something to suit everyone. And, with our 400% annual shipment growth in Europe and increased appetite across our Magic, Number and X product series, we know these products are going to be enjoyed by many in the UK and beyond."

For more information about all of these products, please visit HONOR online store at www.hihonor.com/uk.

About HONOR

HONOR is a leading global provider of smart devices. It is dedicated to becoming a global iconic technology brand and creating a new intelligent world for everyone through its powerful products and services.

For more information, please visit HONOR online at www.hihonor.com/uk

https://www.facebook.com/honoruk/

https://twitter.com/UKHonor

https://www.instagram.com/UKHonor/

https://www.youtube.com/c/HonorOfficial

SOURCE HONOR