HONOR 9X Launches with Extraordinary FullView Display and 48MP Triple Camera for Amazing Photos

The launch of the HONOR 9X attests to the brand's commitment to bring a flagship smartphone experience to everyone. The HONOR 9X, equipped with a 48MP Triple Camera that features an f/1.8 aperture and ½-inch sensor, allows users to capture their extraordinary moments in clarity. Powered by advanced AI algorithms, its AIS Super Night Mode produces excellent quality photos even in dimly-lit environments, and the inclusion of a 120° Super Wide Angle Camera helps users capture more in every single shot.

Extraordinary FullView Display and stunning Dynamic X Design

The front of the HONOR 9X boasts an immersive 6.59" FullView Display, HONOR's full screen display technology with no notch or cut-out on the screen, providing a zero distraction viewing experience. Its LCD screen is one of the largest display on a HONOR device with an impressive 91% screen-to-body ratio.

In addition to the extraordinary front display, HONOR also pushes the envelope of smartphone back cover design. Inspired by diamonds, the HONOR 9X's back panel is made of geometric diamond-cut tiles that reflects and refracts light to create the unique Dynamic X Design. To meet users' sophisticated aesthetics demands, the HONOR 9X comes in a dazzling sapphire blue and the all-time favorite midnight black.

Other product features

Dual 3D Curved Panel with a 8.8mm thick frame

3.5mm Headphone Jack

USB Type-C connector

Pop-up Selfie Camera

4,000 mAh All-Day Battery

128GB internal storage which can be expanded to 640GB with a 512GB microSD card

"At HONOR, we believe in staying at the forefront of technological innovation and smartphone design in order to provide the best-in-class experiences for our users," said George Zhao, President of HONOR. "The introduction of new technology such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) is transforming how consumers lead their lives. The HONOR 9X with its stellar camera capabilities, stylish design and unrivalled software performance was designed from the ground up for our young and dynamic audience."

A suite of wearables to complement digital lifestyles

With the proliferation of connected and smart devices, HONOR is paving the way for greater adoption of wearable technology with its suite of wireless headphones and fitness trackers. HONOR recently upgraded its HONOR Band 5 with an all-new feature that allows users to track their oxygen saturation levels in their blood (SpO2). When coupled with the tracker's 24/7 Heart Rate Monitor, the HONOR Band 5 will help everyone achieve a more optimal and safer workout.

HONOR is also introducing the HONOR Band 5 Sport, a tracker that is embedded with a 6-Axis Motion Tracking Sensor that accurately tracks your running postures and motions, prompting correction as needed. And finally, the HONOR Sport Pro Headphones comes with an ergonomic neckband that provides all-day comfort and listening, with great audio quality and sweat resistance, making it the perfect companion during workouts.

George Zhao adds: "We encourage our users to lead active lifestyles by adopting simple exercise routines in their everyday lives. As a Sharp-tech brand loved by the global youth, we believe in leveraging technology to enable our users to lead happy and healthy lifestyles. Our wearables offer stylish designs and very importantly, are reliable and sophisticated fitness companions.

In a move to create personalized and delightful shopping experiences, offer trusted services and competitive products to consumers, HONOR will launch its B2C online shopping platform hihonor.com/nl in the Netherlands on 24th October, following its huge success in online business in China, Russia and Malaysia. As HONOR's first B2C online shopping platform in Europe, hihonor.com/nl will provide latest HONOR products with exclusive offer to consumer, as well as experiences that fulfills all their needs including fast delivery, local after-sale support, and more in the near future.

Building an ecosystem of intelligent devices

The launch of the HONOR 9X and its refreshed suite of wearables is part of the brand's effort to create a more connected and intelligent world for consumers. Last month, HONOR unveiled its first IoT strategy dubbeds"1+8+N", which implies one HONOR Smartphone, eight categories of in-house devices and indefinite accompanying products from its partners, at the annual IFA 2019. Looking ahead, the company is set to introduce a greater variety of smartphones and wearables to enable its consumers to lead more connected, frictionless and intelligent lives.

