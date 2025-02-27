New research from HONOR reveals the true cost of child's play, with 40% of UK adults being impacted by a child-related smartphone disaster

Devices have been dunked in baths, dropped down toilets, and even thrown down the stairs - with 47% of UK adults admitting they would hide their smartphones from children just to avoid any damage

To prove its durability, HONOR enlisted a team of 'tantrum testers' to put the Magic7 Lite through the ultimate endurance challenges

LONDON, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- It's all fun and games until your phone takes a tumble. Whether it's an unfortunate drop in the mud or an unexpected spin in a washing machine, it seems smartphones are never safe, when in the hands of children.

HONOR: 71% OF UK ADULTS WORRY ABOUT PHONE DAMAGE AT THE HANDS OF A CHILD

Research from leading global provider of smart devices HONOR, has found that 40% of UK adults have experienced the hassle of a child breaking or damaging a phone, with 25% even taking out insurance to cover them from child related device damages. While 50% have resorted to buying an extra protective case, to limit any potential damages, 47% admitted to hiding their handsets altogether. And when it comes to how we feel when we see a child pick up a phone and start to play - 40% of UK adults reported anxiety, with 1 in 5 (19%) going into full panic mode.

The research brought to life just what smartphones go through at the hands of children. The top ten phone injury-inducing kids fails were revealed to be:

Phone being dropped by a child Phone falling down the toilet Phone being dropped down the stairs Phone being stood on Phone falling in the bath/shower Phone being damaged due to a tantrum Phone dropping in the mud Phone ending up in the washing machine Phone being dropped from a great height Phone ending up in the paddling pool

So, to put its most durable phone to the test, HONOR called in the experts—the tiny 'tornadoes' themselves. A team of 'tantrum testers' were let loose on the HONOR Magic7 Lite, dreaming up creative (and chaotic) ways to push the phone to its limits. From high-speed rides on remote-control cars, to sandcastle building and sandpit burying, the children did their best to see if the Magic7 Lite could outlast the stamina of a fun-fueled toddler. **Spoiler alert, the Magic7 Lite survived even the most chaotic of playtimes.

The Tantrum Tests

The team of children attached a parachute to the HONOR Magic7Lite to test its crash landing technique, with the phone smashing down in awesome style – but surviving

The HONOR Magic7Lite was strapped to the roof of a remote-control car using duct tape, flying over a huge ramp and clearing a swimming pool – to outlive the car it hitched the lift on

The HONOR Magic7Lite was frozen in a block of ice, then broken free with a hammer... with an incoming call still coming through loud and clear!

And finally, the HONOR Magic7Lite was buried in a sandpit for hours... with the battery power outliving the sandcastle

Bond Zhang, CEO of HONOR UK&I said, "Child's Play is all fun and games, but the struggle of keeping devices safe from tiny hands and their big adventures is real. That's why we brought in the best of the best to put the Magic7 Lite to the best and prove it can handle everything little hands (and feet) can throw at it. With the HONOR Magic7 Lite, it's all in a day's play—our most durable phone yet, built to withstand whatever comes its way, from muddy puddles to yesterday's leftovers."

Designed for durability, the HONOR Magic7 Lite is dust and water-resistant, built with an Anti-Drop Display, and packed with power.

Research was carried out by Ginger Comms in February 2025, with respondents from the UK, Ireland, Italy, Spain, Germany, France taking part in the survey.

