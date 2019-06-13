HONOR 20 to launch in the UK on 21 June

HONOR 20 gathered the global limelight at its London launch thanks to its combination of powerful 48MP AI Quad Camera with a multi-dimensional, Dynamic Holographic glass back and industry-leading technology including Kirin 980 chipset, GPU Turbo 3.0, a 3,750 mAh battery and Virtual 9.1 Surround Sound.

The HONOR 20's Quad Camera leads with a Sony IMX586 48MP Main Camera, as well as a 16MP Super Wide Angle Camera, 2MP Depth Assist Camera and 2MP Macro Camera. The HONOR 20 is also equipped with AIS Super Night Mode, letting users record their magic moments in great details even in dimly-lit scenarios.

The HONOR 20 also comes with Super Bluetooth, powered by its Kirin 980 and Hi1103 chipset. Thanks to Super Bluetooth, the HONOR 20 can use AI algorithms to adjust its Bluetooth signals and connect to Bluetooth devices further away than ever before. In HONOR's lab tests[i], the HONOR 20 was able to stay connected to a pair of Bluetooth headphones more than 244 meters away - further than any other phone tested.

On the rear, HONOR 20 redefines the user experience by becoming the first product in HONOR's history to introduce a multi-dimensional, Dynamic Holographic glass back, available in either Sapphire Blue or Midnight Black. Meticulously crafted through HONOR's industry-first Triple 3D Mesh technology, the two-stage process first create a depth layer using nanotechnology to engrave millions of miniature prisms. Upon completion of this intricate process, the engineers continue with the assembly of glass, colour, and depth layers. As light passes through the prisms in the depth layer, light is reflected and refracted in all directions.

The Wonder of an All-Round User Experience

HONOR's "Always Better" ethos drives the brand to go beyond the textural and color design of the Dynamic Holographic glass back. HONOR 20 boasts a 6.26" all-view display with a 91.7% screen-to-body ratio. Featuring a 4.5mm in-screen camera, the all-view display allows an even more enthralling visual experience without compromising on aesthetics.

Finally, the HONOR 20 is equipped with spectacular audio and visual technology, including the industry-leading GPU Turbo 3.0 - a feature that boosts the device's gaming capabilities by offering users an enhanced visual and tactile experience. Backed by consumer demands, HONOR has teamed up with approximately 25 most sought-after mobile games right now including Fortnite, PUBG Mobile, and Arena of Valor.

HONOR 20 users also can indulge in an immersive audio experience through the Virtual 9.1 Surround Sound feature powered by Histen 6.0. This is the first time that this cutting-edge technology is applied to smartphones. The Virtual 9.1 surround sound supports all types of wired and wireless earphones and packs an in-built dual microphone with noise reduction – a system tailored according to the specific needs of technophiles and audiophiles.

About HONOR

HONOR is a leading smartphone brand. The brand was created to meet the needs of digital natives through internet-optimized products that offer superior user experiences, inspire action, foster creativity and empower the young to achieve their dreams. In doing this, HONOR has set itself apart by showcasing its own bravery to do things differently and to take the steps needed to usher in the latest technologies and innovations for its customers.

[i] Bluetooth signal strength may vary; tests were conducted in a barrier-free environment

