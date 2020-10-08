Hong Kong industry veterans to receive highest honours at JNA Awards 2020

"Lawrence and Kent are both legendary figures who have thrived through the ups and downs of the jewellery industry in the last four decades. They have undoubtedly achieved commercial success for their respective organisations, but what makes them truly stand out are their tremendous contributions to the growth and prosperity of Hong Kong's jewellery industry, all of which have had a massive impact and influence on jewellery hubs around the world," said Letitia Chow, Chairperson & Founder of JNA Awards at Informa Markets - Jewellery.

Lawrence Ma

Starting his career in the jewellery industry four decades ago, Ma founded MaBelle Jewelry in the early 1990s. He is also a founding president and current chairman of the Diamond Federation of Hong Kong (DFHK), Ma was instrumental in fortifying Hong Kong's unique position as a global diamond and jewellery trading centre.

Commenting on the award, Ma said, "I am overwhelmed and excited to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award from the JNA Awards this year. I have been very blessed and privileged to be surrounded by loving family members, brilliant mentors, capable and loyal colleagues and partners, as well as genuine and caring friends. I appreciate the great contributions and achievements of all previous Recipients of this honour and I am delighted to be one of them. I promise to keep on doing what I believe is vital in my life journey: To bring the best out of myself and of all the incredible people around me."

Kent Wong

Wong joined Chow Tai Fook in 1977 as an apprentice and promoted to Managing Director in 2011. Under his leadership, Chow Tai Fook being the first Hong Kong-based Jewellery group to open the first store in Mainland China in 1998 and further expanded its global presence with over 4,000 points of sale around the world today.

Wong also serves as chairman of the Hong Kong Jewellers' & Goldsmiths' Association and a board member of the World Diamond Council, among others.

"I am very honoured and grateful to be the Recipient of this year's Lifetime Achievement Award. Thank you JNA Awards for this prestigious tribute. Having spent 43 years in an industry that I love, I am immensely proud and humbled to have not only witnessed the incredible developments within our industry but also to have worked alongside so many inspiring individuals in our community. Let us all continue to shine on and share the exquisite beauty and joy of jewellery to the world," Wong said.

Launched by Informa Markets Jewellery in 2012, the JNA Awards celebrates the achievements of exceptional individuals and companies whose actions have a far-reaching and positive impact on the global jewellery trade and society, regardless of their scale of operations, areas they serve and fields of expertise.

JNA Awards 2020 is supported by Headline Partners Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group, Shanghai Diamond Exchange, and DANAT, alongside Honoured Partners KGK Group and Guangdong Land (Shenzhen) Limited.

JNA Awards - Informa Markets Jewellery

+852 2516-2184

marketing@jnaawards.com

http://www.JNAawards.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1309569/Kent_Wong_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1309570/L__Ma_original.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1309571/JNA_Awards_2020_RGB.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1309572/IM_Jewellery_GMV_Lock_ups_RGB_Indigo_Green_Grad.jpg



Related Links

http://www.JNAawards.com/



SOURCE JNA Awards