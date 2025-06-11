Hong Kong Digital Entertainment Association's "2nd Future Animation - AI-Assisted Animation Production Support Scheme"
11 Jun, 2025, 09:25 GMT
Support 6 Local Companies in AI Animation Production Showcases at Annecy Festival and Annecy International Animation Film Market (MIFA) 2025
ANNECY, France, June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Organized by the Hong Kong Digital Entertainment Association (HKDEA) and sponsored by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) of the HKSAR Government, the "2nd Future Animation – AI-Assisted Animation Production Support Scheme" a pioneering initiative aimed at integrating AI into animation production.
The Annecy Festival 2025 is an international animation event, hosting a series of activities from 8-14 June. HKDEA once again sets up the "Hong Kong Pavilion" at the Annecy International Animation Film Market (MIFA) 2025 in France from 10–13 June, the six companies selected under the "2nd Future Animation" Scheme showcase their AI-assisted original animations to the global market and explore new business opportunities for Hong Kong's animation sector.
The opening ceremony of the "Hong Kong Pavilion" occurred on 10 June, bringing together industry leaders and international guests to celebrate the convergence of Hong Kong's creative animation and AI technologies.
Throughout the four-day exhibition, these companies engage and exchange ideas with animation enterprises worldwide. The "Hong Kong Partner Pitches" on June 11 allow them to present their projects to international professionals and investors, fostering collaboration and attracting investment opportunities. This participation broadens their horizons and showcases Hong Kong's animation industry innovation.
Exhibition Details:
Exhibition at Hong Kong Pavilion
Date: 10th-13th June 2025
Time: 9am – 7pm
Hong Kong Pavilion's Opening Ceremony
Date: 10th June 2025 (Tues)
Time: 3:30pm – 5pm (Including networking cocktail)
Venue: Stand C.42, MIFA, Annecy Festival
Hong Kong Partners Pitches
Date: 11th June 2025 (Wed)
Time: 2pm – 3:15pm
Venue: Berlioz Room, 3/F, Impérial Palace
For information, please visit https://programme.annecyfestival.com/en/program?date=2025-06-09&page=1
Six Selected Companies
|
Company
|
Work Title
|
924 Studio Limited
|
Kill Danny 1999
|
Astro Heart Limited
|
The Dream of Helena
|
Free D Workshop
|
Roboy
|
ManyMany Creations Ltd
|
Nine
|
Morph Workshop
|
Silili & Tree
|
Stepc
|
Depths of Light
For details on the "2nd Future Animation" Scheme, visit: https://futureanimation.com.hk/.
About HKDEA
Established in 1999, HKDEA promotes digital entertainment development in HK, aiming to enhance industry cooperation and competitiveness while protecting intellectual property rights. More information can be found at www.hkdea.org.
About CCIDA
Founded in June 2024, CCIDA supports the cultural and creative industries in HK, fostering a conducive environment for growth. Visit www.ccidahk.gov.hk for more details.
