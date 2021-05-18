Hong Kong Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach over USD 4 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this Hong Kong data center market report.

Hong Kong data center market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 2% during the period 2020−2026. Hong Kong data center market research report includes market size in terms of area, investment, power capacity, and colocation revenues. Get insights on 50 existing data center and 6 upcoming facilities spread across 7+ locations.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

A stable economy, high-capacity fiber connectivity, and the increasing local demand for digitalization of business and consumer environments make Hong Kong an attractive data center market. Kwai Chung houses seven of the existing third-party data centers in Hong Kong , contributing to around 11% of the existing capacity, followed by Tseun Wan. Due to scarcity of land for data center development in Hong Kong , more brownfield constructions will be seen during the forecast period, and the price of industrial land is expected to rise further. To improve energy-efficiency of data centers, the Hong Kong Government has implemented The Building Energy Efficiency Ordinance (BEEO) (Cap. 610) and the Fresh Water-Cooling Towers Scheme (FWCT Scheme). The COVID-19 pandemic, adoption of cloud, IoT and big data, and deployment of 5G are some the major drivers for the region's data center growth. The Hong Kong government released the Smart City Blueprint to carry out smart city initiatives in six fields such as Smart Living, Smart Mobility, Smart People, Smart Environment, Smart Government, and Smart Economy. As of December 2020 , there were over 130 smart city initiatives, and 40 initiatives are complete or under completion. Solar, wind, and waste-to-energy (WTE) are the renewable energy sources that contribute to around 3% to 4% of renewable energy consumed in Hong Kong .

Key Offerings:

Market size & forecast by area, power capacity, investment, and colocation revenue | 2020-2026

Impact of COVID-19 on Data Center Market

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party facilities in Hong Kong

in Facilities Covered (Existing): 50



Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 6



Coverage: Over 7 Regions



Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)



Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Hong Kong

Market Revenue & Forecast (2020-2026)



Retail Colocation Pricing



Wholesale Colocation Pricing

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standard

Key Market Participants – List of 8 IT infrastructure providers, 10 construction service providers, 10 support infrastructure providers, and 8 data center investors

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/hong-kong-data-center-market-size-analysis

Hong Kong Data Center Market – Segmentation

The growing data traffic is increasing the bandwidth requirement in data centers, which is fueling market adoption of 10 GBE, 25 GBE, 40 GBE, 50 GBE, and 100 GBE ethernet port switches, controllers, and adaptors. The development of hyperscale and cloud data centers in the country will increase the demand for ethernet switches and routers.

In Hong Kong , most of the data center operators are deploying UPS systems in N+N with flexible design supporting 2N+1 redundant UPS system. For instance, Equinix's HK1 facility is equipped with N+1 redundancy UPS system and HK4 is equipped with 2n redundant UPS.

, most of the data center operators are deploying UPS systems in N+N with flexible design supporting 2N+1 redundant UPS system. For instance, Equinix's HK1 facility is equipped with N+1 redundancy UPS system and HK4 is equipped with 2n redundant UPS. Data center operators in the country are adopting both water and air-based cooling techniques and Hong Kong support free cooling. To improve energy-efficiency of data centers the Hong Kong Government has implemented The Building Energy Efficiency Ordinance (BEEO) (Cap. 610) and the Fresh Water-Cooling Towers Scheme (FWCT Scheme).

Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer, Switches & Switchgears

Rack PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by General Construction

Building Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Building Design

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Market Segmentation by Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Hong Kong Data Center Market – Dynamics

Hong Kong is the strongest cloud nation among APAC countries according to the Asia Cloud Computing Association (ACCA). In 2020, NTT launched its private cloud to businesses in Hong Kong (in addition to Singapore). Private cloud constitutes NTT's data center and hybrid cloud capabilities. In September 2020, Government Cloud Infrastructure Services (GCIS), the new government cloud services, replaced GovCloud, the Central Computer Centre Virtualized Infrastructure (CCCVI) and the e-Government Infrastructure Services (EGIS) to enable digital services through partnership among government departments. Hybrid cloud services are gaining traction in Hong Kong. Hence, enterprises use private and public cloud environments to improve information sharing and manage data efficiently. Hong Kong has major cloud service providers, such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Google, Alibaba, and Tencent.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

IoT Surge to Fuel Demand for Data Centers

Implementation of Big Data Services to Drive Data Center Investments

AI- and ML-Based Infrastructure to Aid Data Center Growth

5G and Smart Cities Initiatives Leading Data Center Deployment

Hong Kong Data Center Market - Existing Vs. Upcoming Data Centers

Existing Facilities (Area and Power Capacity)

(Area and Power Capacity) Tsuen Wan



Kwai Chung



Tseung Kwan O



Fo Tan



Chai Wan



Tai Po



Other locations ( Kwun Tong , Wan Chai , Sheung Wan , San Po Kong, Kowloon , Wong Chuk Hang , Ap Lei Chau, Fanling)

, , , San Po Kong, , , Ap Lei Chau, Fanling) List of Upcoming Facilities (Area and Power Capacity)

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/hong-kong-data-center-market-size-analysis

Key Market Participants

IT Infrastructure Providers

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

IBM

Inspur

Lenovo

NetApp

Construction Service Providers

Arup

Aurecon Group

BYME Engineering (HK)

Chung Hing Engineers

Cundall

DSCO Group

Faithful+Gould

Gammon Construction

ISG

Studio One Design

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Eaton

Rolls-Royce Power Systems

Mitsubishi Electric

Legrand

Rittal

Schneider Electric

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

AirTrunk Operating

CITIC Telcom International Holdings

Digital Realty

Equinix

GDS Holdings

Global Switch

PCCW

SUNeVision (iAdvantage)

Explore our data center knowledge base profile to know more about the industry.

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Mail: enquiry@arizton.com

Call: +1-312-235-2040

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/Arizton_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence