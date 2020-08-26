hometesterclub.com debuts in Spain for FAIRY

LONDON, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Escalating demand from brands wanting to tap into the authentic voice of real consumers has seen hometesterclub.com launch in yet another market with a testimonial campaign in Spain for category leader - Fairy Dishwashing Liquid. With over 2.5 million global members the product review platform hometesterclub.com is also the world's largest e-forum for shoppers whose p2p discussions generate insights, claims, reviews and UGC - compelling for their unadulterated authenticity. Fairy "the anti-grease miracle" has been revolutionising Spanish kitchens for over 35 years.

With a product portfolio ranging from dishwashing capsules to dishwashing liquid, including a wide range of variants, the brand offers consumers impeccable cleaning power. Fairy's latest product launch is Fairy Ultra Poder. This dishwashing liquid's powerful new formula removes embedded grease from dishes and achieves effortless cleanliness and shine. Through a hyper-targeted consumer trial of Fairy Ultra Poder and by leveraging the resulting UGC, hometesterclub.com produced multiple trial-generated ratings, more than 1200 reviews, and a consumer testimonial TVC for P&G's number one dishwashing product - all within a four-week timeline.

"We wanted consumers to know first-hand the amazing results of using a high-quality dishwashing detergent," said Natalia Sánchez de León, Brand Director for Home Care Iberia. "Fairy Ultra Poder is the newest and most concentrated formula within our portfolio. Getting non-users to try it and give credible testimony about their experience was irrefutable evidence of its performance superiority. Rather than us as a brand trying to sell the product's benefits, we knew it would take other consumers to assure our target audience." As the global leader in 3rd party product information platforms, Buchanan Group has seen even greater demand for its hometesterclub.com, Medifacts and Brand Power offerings.

"More than ever consumers are turning to sources of product information they feel they can trust," Buchanan Group Europe Managing Director Stephanie Moran said. "And clients are finding our lean and clean production model an even more attractive option given current COVID-19 challenges. It was great partnering with P&G Spain given their commitment to raw, honest p2p testimonial."

About Home Tester Club: Home Tester Club is a product review platform with over 2.5 million global members. It's the largest global community of shoppers and its peer to peer discussions offer brands valuable insights, claims, reviews and user-generated-content. Founded by Buchanan (a WPP company) who have produced innumerable abovethe-line campaigns with leading FMCG and OTC brands for 30 years.

About Fairy Fairy Spain: is the category leader of Procter & Gamble. P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit https://www.pg.com/ for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands.

Buchanan Group was founded in Sydney in 1991 and is now headquartered in Toronto, with offices in London, Sao Paolo, Munich, Shanghai, Hong Kong, New York, Melbourne, Sydney, Cape Town, Mumbai, Kuala Lumpur, Taipei and Singapore.

