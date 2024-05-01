Homemove Raises $1.5 Million Seed Investment to Build its Next Generation Move Service

LONDON, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Homemove , a quiet rising star in the proptech industry, has announced the close of a $1.5 million funding round, to reimagine the way people move home. For home buyers and sellers who are currently mired in fragmented transactions, Homemove is a platform which brings everything together in a single place whilst leveraging innovative AI solutions at every part of the moving experience.

Homemove, the home of moving home.

Over the last 12 months, Homemove has rapidly grown its revenues and market share by offering customers a top-rated service. This success has attracted substantial interest amongst new and existing investors. As a result, the recent funding round diverged from typical seed stage raises: it was oversubscribed, drawing direct investments from angel investors and family offices without a lead Venture Capital investor.

The platform is redefining the home moving process by integrating services such as estate agent valuations , mortgage comparisons , homebuyer surveys , conveyancing services , and removal bookings into a single, streamlined AI-driven digital experience which connects home buyers and sellers with the platform's hand selected partners.

The company currently collaborates with thousands of local, high quality independent partners, boosting their businesses by booking them directly with consumers through the scalable Homemove platform.

As part of the company's growth strategy, Louis will take a more active role leading the tech side of the business moving into the CTO position while James Freestone will move to CEO effective 1st of May 2024 .

Louis O'Connell Bristow, CTO of Homemove: "With this new funding, we are poised to enhance our technological infrastructure, focusing on advanced AI capabilities to streamline the moving process. Our goal is to fully automate the evaluation and booking procedures through our platform, reducing the time and complexity involved for both users and partners. This technical upgrade will not only optimise our operational efficiencies but also elevate the user experience by providing quicker, more accurate service options tailored to their needs."

James Freestone, CEO of Homemove: "Securing this investment is a crucial step towards transforming Homemove into a recognisable household brand in the proptech sector. Our strategy is centred on expanding our market presence and employing a first-principle approach to innovate and enhance each vertical within the moving value chain. We are rewriting the entire experience and are committed to building solutions to this fundamental problem. This involves not only enhancing our technological offerings but also forging strategic partnerships that will broaden our reach and impact. By focusing on these aspects, we aim to redefine the standards of service in the home moving industry and deliver exceptional value to our customers and stakeholders."

The investment will be used to expand Homemove's reach and network, accelerate its marketplace technology, bring in innovative product developments and enhance customer home moving journeys and experiences through artificial intelligence.

Notes to editors

About Homemove

Homemove was born in 2022 as two homeowners who experienced the pain of moving home joined forces to ease the moving experience for all future movers by building a one-stop shop to do it all, growing into a leading platform that connects 1000's of movers every month with top-rated home moving services nationwide. Its innovative tools and AI enabled technology, ensures its customers are delighted by a cutting-edge personalised service.

About The Founders

James Freestone leads the business and is responsible for setting strategic direction for Homemove and selling the clear vision. As a qualified Chartered Management Accountant, he has over 12 years of experience in management consulting, corporate finance, strategic execution, and business development. He has a background in working with start-ups and international brands alike, including Jaguar Land Rover.

Louis O'Connell Bristow has over 13 years of experience in PropTech, working within estate agency and building digital platforms. Louis combines his industry knowledge with technological expertise to innovate and expand Homemove's capabilities.

Media contact

press@homemove.com

0333 880 7058

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2402085/Homemove.jpg