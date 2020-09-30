Homegrown: UK's first international premium CBD brand, Infused Amphora launches

Infused Amphora's CBD products enhance health, wellness and help achieve personal lifestyle goals through their pesticide-free, non-intoxicating and THC-free CBD cartridges. All products contain two simple ingredients, 100% organic CBD distillate and plant-sourced terpenes.

Products retail at £35 and are launching with a 20% discount at £28 each, for a limited time. All Infused Amphora products are rigorously third-party lab-tested1 for content and purity.

Infused Amphora will be cultivating and extracting CBD in the Caribbean (St. Vincent and the Grenadines), and has established UK-based manufacturing and distribution partnerships. This enables the brand to ensure its industry-leading products reach the market and provide an unrivaled customer experience.

Angus Taylor, CEO of parent company, Infused Products International LTD, commented: "Infused Amphora is about creating an unmatched customer experience by offering easy to understand products that deliver a specific and predictable experience such as athletic recovery, sleep, inspiration, and tranquility. We are aiming to grow this international brand to 24 exciting products in 2021. We're on track to build our own supply chain and will be able to quickly move high quality products to market that meet the needs of our customers. We will use the UK as a launch pad to expand and enter additional international markets, such as Brazil and India, next year".

On the partnership with Vessel Brand, Angus Taylor added: "As Infused Amphora thoughtfully considered its entry into the UK market, we intentionally sought out the best-in-class market partner, Vessel Brand, a company with complimentary visions of supporting mental and physical health through an exceptional customer journey. Premium CBD is at the core of our customer experience, it's a crucial step of many that also includes third-party testing to guarantee compliance, education, premium hardware technology and unparalleled customer service."

James Choe, CEO and Co-Founder Vessel Brand, Inc. commented: "We are honoured to partner with Infused Amphora because of their dedication to quality product and their willingness to challenge the industry status quo by designing a better experience for every customer. We're seeing countless CBD-related brands hitting the market but majority of them are battling for the customer's attention with the same commodity offering, or in some cases, a step up with fancy packaging.

"The customer experience needs to push well beyond this. 'Premium' in our eyes, has little to do with a price point and everything to do with delivering on a brand promise - the customer experience doesn't end at the point of quality consumable product, that is just the beginning. The thoughtfulness to extend the experience to the battery that powers your oil, the control you have over your consumption, the way you charge and store your oil, and how you feel when you interact with their support team - that is what makes their offering compelling and that shared philosophy is what makes our partnership so strong" added James Choe.

1 Each product comes with a Certificate of Analysis from an accredited testing lab.

About Infused Amphora

Infused Amphora is a premium CBD wellness brand formulated in the UK. It is owned by Infused Products International LTD, a global health-and-wellness product business. Infused Amphora is dedicated to providing all-natural, symptom-targeting and high-quality CBD products. Elevating users on their wellness journeys, each product is designed with a specific purpose, whether it's sparking creativity, relieving stress, calming their thoughts before bed, or soothing muscle aches & pains.

With only two simple ingredients (CBD distillate sourced from 100% organically grown hemp and plant-based terpenes to supply that beneficial entourage effect) we keep our customer's health as our top priority. All of our products have zero harmful additives & solvents, are nicotine-free, pesticide-free, and THC-free to ensure no intoxicating effects, just pure bliss in every breath.

About Vessel Brand, Inc.

Vessel is the California-based consumer electronic company designing and bringing to market leading vape technology, hardware, and accessories. Known for products that are built better and designed smarter, Vessel has set itself apart through standard-setting customer experiences, developing innovative hardware platforms, and partnering with brands to power the next generation of consumables. At the heart of everything Vessel does is the desire to inspire optimism and happiness - experience the difference.

