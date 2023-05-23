Home Energy Management System Market Size, Share, Growth [2023-2029] To USD 8.25 Bn, While Exhibiting an Impressive CAGR of 16.18%

According to Exactitude Consultancy the Global Home Energy Management System Market Size is expected to reach USD 8.25 Bn by 2029, growing at a 16.18% CAGR of Between Forecast Period 2023 to 2029; Smart Home Energy Management | the Future of Energy Conservation

Is technological advancement or price competition driving the market? Read more to get insights for from the report. By 2029, due to the increasing awareness about energy efficiency, increasing adoption of smart home devices and constant research and development activities the demand for growing home energy management system market will be increasing, which will result in the market growth of market being around USD 8.25 Billion.

According to the latest market research completed and published by Exactitude Consultancy, home energy management system market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 16.18% over the forecast period from 2023 to 2029. This is likely to grow the market value from USD 2.14 Billion in 2020 to USD 8.25 Billion in 2029. The report discusses the market considering the key market players, their brands, the advancements made in the home energy management system market, and the result it provides for the use of the consumer. Other critical aspects of the market considered while writing the report are the phenomena recognizing the application of different types home energy management system market.

A Home Energy Management System (HEMS) is a system that assists homeowners in managing and optimizing their energy consumption. HEMS is a smart system that employs technology to detect and analyses energy use and then delivers feedback to the homeowner. Smart thermostats, energy-efficient appliances, and smart meters are examples of equipment and sensors that may be remotely controlled and monitored via a smartphone app or online interface.

Report Attribute Details Home Energy Management System Market Size in 2022 USD 2.14 billion Revenue forecast in 2029 USD 8.25 billion Market Growth rate CAGR of 16.18% from 2023 to 2029 Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2018 - 2020 Forecast period 2023 - 2029 Total Number of Pages Report 89 Pages Quantitative units Revenue in USD Million, volume in units, CAGR from 2023 to 2029 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, trends Segments covered By Component, By Communication Technology, By Product Type, By Region. Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; Germany; France; Italy; U.K.; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Saudi Arabia Key companies profiled Capgemini Service SAS, Carrier Global Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Intel Corp., Johnson Controls International Plc., Lennox International Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG Customization scope Free report customization with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope.

The report scope and market definition and market segments considered for the study:

The "Global Home Energy Management System Market Analysis to 2029" is a specialized and in-depth study of the home energy management system market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of home energy management system market with detailed market segmentation by component, communication technology, product type and region. The global home energy management system market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading home energy management system market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the home energy management system market.

The home energy management system (HEMS) market is comprised of enterprises that manufacture and sell HEMS devices and services to homes and businesses. Smart thermostats, energy-efficient appliances, energy monitoring systems, and home automation systems that interact with renewable energy sources are among the goods and services available in the market.

HEMS normally works by collecting and analyzing real-time data regarding energy use to find patterns and trends. Based on this research, the system can offer ways for the homeowner to minimize energy use, such as lowering the thermostat temperature, shutting off lights when not in use, or using energy-efficient products. HEMS may also be integrated with renewable energy systems such as solar panels or wind turbines to optimize clean energy utilization and reduce reliance on the grid.

Regional Growth Insights:

As a result of the high acceptance rate of smart home technologies, the North America region is predicted to have the biggest market share of roughly 38% with 16.2% CAGR over the projection period. The governments of the United States and Canada have developed a variety of policies and initiatives to promote the use of renewable energy sources and energy efficiency.

Throughout the projection period, Europe is expected to increase significantly. The European HEMS market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 18.3% between 2021 and 2026, owing to factors such as a growing emphasis on sustainability, government efforts, and the adoption of smart homes.

Due to increased electricity consumption, rising disposable income, and government measures to encourage energy-efficient solutions, the Asia-Pacific HEMS market is the fastest-growing area, with a CAGR of roughly 22% from 2021 to 2026. China and Japan are the region's major markets, accounting for approximately 26% and 24% of the market share in 2021, respectively.

The integration of home energy management systems into smart homes is helping to drive growth in the home energy management systems market.

HEMS and smart houses are closely connected ideas, as HEMS is frequently viewed as an essential component of a larger smart home ecosystem. The smart home idea is quickly gaining traction among customers who want to improve domestic ease using technological equipment. Smart home technologies with advanced sensors are now affordable and can be used by the average household to connect appliances such as heating modules, lighting systems, air conditioning units, computers, television sets, entertainment systems, security devices, and camera systems, which are designed to automate and optimize various functions within the home, such as energy usage, security, entertainment, and more.

HEMS systems are one type of smart home component that focuses on regulating and optimizing energy use. HEMS systems generally have a central hub or control panel, as well as a number of sensors, metres, and other devices distributed around the home. These sensors may detect temperature, humidity, lighting levels, and energy use, and then utilize this information to assist homeowners in optimizing their energy usage and lowering their expenses. HEMS systems are anticipated to become an increasingly essential element of the larger smart home ecosystem as the smart home industry evolves.

Competitive landscape and companies covered in the home energy management system market:

Some of the major players in this industry have taken a leadership position while trying to establish their market through innovative marketing strategies. These leading firms focus on expanding by developing new products or partnering with other companies for strategic initiatives that will help them conquer markets they occupied previously and make gains where it matters most- at home (geographic). There are a lot of local players in each of the regions who are trying to penetrate the market which again can be disruptive in low-income economies.

There is almost no difference in the product range for applications in the market. Almost all the top companies offer all the products thus making it much of a marketing and incentive-based market rather than innovation. Major players operating in the home energy management system market are Capgemini Service SAS, Carrier Global Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Intel Corp., Johnson Controls International Plc., Lennox International Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG.

Industry Development:

March 9, 2023 - Schneider Electric, a pioneer in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, had introduced new solutions to improve building sustainability. New integration features in EcoStruxure Building Operation 2023, EcoStruxure Connected Room Solutions, and EcoStruxure Power Monitoring Expert are included, which will simplify and accelerate access to data needed to control energy usage, decrease carbon emissions, and increase building value.

- To enhance indoor air quality, dual treatment technique using a carbon core and UV light is used. Carrier has added the Carbon Air Purifier with UV to its Healthy Homes offering in . The new technology provides air filtration to assist in the reduction of undesirable smells, volatile organic compounds, and typical home pollutants from indoor air. January 12, 2023 — Emerson, a global technology and software firm, has been named the IoT Breakthrough 2023 "Industrial IoT Company of the Year" for the fifth time, after honors in 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2022. The strength of Emerson's industry-leading Plantweb digital ecosystem, which now incorporates the AspenTech (NASDAQ: AZPN) portfolio of plant optimization software solutions, is recognized in this year's award.

Objectives of the research and the key questions answered:

The research report has been written keeping in mind the following stakeholders: HEMS chips and hardware device providers, HEMS technology providers, HEMS software and service providers, Energy conservation related associations, Distributors and retailers, Utilities, Governments and regulatory bodies, Homeowners and businesses.

The key questions answered in the report are:

What is the expected growth rate of the home energy management system market over the next 7 years? Who are the major players in the home energy management system market and what is their market share? What are the end-user industries driving demand for market and what is their outlook? What are the opportunities for growth in emerging markets such as Asia-Pacific , Middle East , and Africa ? How is the economic environment affecting the home energy management system market, including factors such as interest rates, inflation, and exchange rates? What is the expected impact of government policies and regulations on home energy management system market? What is the current and forecasted size and growth rate of the global home energy management system market? What are the key drivers of growth in the home energy management system market? Who are the major players in the market and what is their market share? What are the distribution channels and supply chain dynamics in the home energy management system market? What are the technological advancements and innovations in the home energy management system market and their impact on product development and growth? What are the regulatory considerations and their impact on the market? What are the challenges faced by players in the home energy management system market and how are they addressing these challenges? What are the opportunities for growth and expansion in the home energy management system market? What are the service offerings and specifications of leading players in the market?

Exactitude Consultancy Services Key Objectives:

Increasing sales and market share

Developing new technology

Improving profitability

Entering new markets

Enhancing brand reputation

