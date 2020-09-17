Home Delivery Service Breezemount Partners With Peak-Ryzex And Honeywell To Enhance Its Fleet Of Two-Man Delivery Teams

After identifying that its existing mobile device estate no longer fit for the intended business case, Breezemount worked with Peak-Ryzex to create a solution that met the exact needs of its current ePOD (electronic proof of delivery) applications as well as seamlessly integrating with its already established MDM (mobile device management) system. Implemented in partnership with Honeywell - a long-standing partner of Peak-Ryzex with decades of experience in hardware & software design for business applications - Peak-Ryzex introduced the Honeywell EDA51 mobile computer , a cost-effective device leveraging the speed & dynamic applications of the Android operating system.

"Our longstanding partnership with Honeywell continues to pay dividends for our customers, including those operating in T&L and the supply chain," says Dave Halliwell, enterprise sales director at Peak-Ryzex. "And by leveraging the power of the EDA51 mobile computer alongside our diverse suite of mobility technology solutions, Peak-Ryzex has helped transform the productivity of Breezemount's nationwide home delivery service as it serves its customers across the United Kingdom & Ireland."

This new end-to-end solution has enabled Breezemount's drivers to capture customer information and signatures at the point of delivery and stay up-to-date with the latest job developments as they happen. Breezemount has also been able to protect and underpin its KPIs (key performance indicators) thanks to the productivity & efficiency boosting benefits of a Peak-Ryzex mobility solution.

"With an end-to-end mobility technology solution provided by Peak-Ryzex, including its ongoing managed service support of our home delivery services, our drivers are now fully connected to the information they need in the field, ensuring our customers receive the very best Breezemount home delivery experience," adds Gareth Parry Head of Systems & Business Improvement at Breezemount.

"It was a great pleasure in supporting and working with Peak Ryzex to propose the Honeywell EDA51 solution offering to Breezemount," adds Nick French, Channel Business Manager at Honeywell. "From the outset, working collaboratively we were able to provide Breezemount with the exact solution that would see them improve their delivery operations and at the same time improving the customer experience. Peak-Ryzex's intimate knowledge of the customer and overall requirements ensured that we partnered together to ensure the desired solution was delivered within the customer's timeframe for go-live."

