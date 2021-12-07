Home Care Ingredients Market Size by Revenue to Reach USD 32.51 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global home care ingredients market report.

The home care ingredients market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.95% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

Home care ingredient manufacturers have immense opportunity across the globe due to the growing population, increasing spending, urbanization, and the growing awareness about the hygiene and cleanliness among people due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic and several diseases in the past.

The major changes happening in the home care ingredient industry is the growing adoption for ecofriendly chemicals due to the growing awareness about the detrimental effect of chemical on health as well as on the environment.

Surfactant accounts for the highest share in the home care ingredient market. The prime reason behind its growth is the increasing demand from fabric cleaner, laundry care, dishwash products, and hard surface cleaner products. As surfactant are very effective in removing dust, stain, and other suspended particles.

The laundry care industry made the highest contribution to the home care ingredient market in terms of both revenue and demand.

APAC is the leading market for home care ingredient and is expected to grow at a 6.24% CAGR between 2020 and 2026.

Global vendors with their huge infrastructure and R&D support are rapidly expanding their footprint in the market. Thus, regional vendors find it increasingly difficult to compete in terms of reliability, technology, and price.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by ingredients, distribution channel, end-use, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 19 other vendors

https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/home-care-ingredients-market

Home Care Ingredients Market – Segmentation

With a high rate of technology adoption and the availability of the internet across geographies, prominent vendors in the home care ingredients market are seizing this opportunity to promote and sell their products via the online distribution channel.

Within the home care ingredients market, surfactants are the dominating product, accounting for 75.66% of the market share in 2020. In the past years, surfactants were made only from non-renewable ingredients such as petrochemicals. However, with the increasing demand for high-quality and skin-friendly products, the demand for bio-based surfactants.

Laundry care is the dominating segment in the home care ingredients market, with a share of 72.04% in 2020. Solvay, is one of the leading home care ingredient vendors, is successfully offering natural surfactants for fabric care that deliver the impressive performance of synthetic surfactants without harming the environment.

Home Care Ingredients Market by Ingredients

Surfactant

Polymer

Enzyme

Fragrance

Others

Home Care Ingredients Market by Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Home Care Ingredients Market by End-Use

Laundry Care

Dish Wash

Hard Surface Cleaner

Others

Home Care Ingredients Market – Dynamics

The substantial investments by the government in urban real estate are contributing to the rapid growth of the home care ingredients market. Procter & Gamble, Unilever, and Reckitt, among others, buy the cleaning ingredients in bulk, and generally, these FMCG companies have well-established business terms with their suppliers, thereby, fueling their growth in the market. Laundry care is the biggest sub-segment and will continue to grow due to the increasing hygiene concerns among consumers accompanied by the outbreak of COVID-19, which has triggered the sales of laundry detergents massively. The present scenario is forcing vendors to alter and refine their unique value proposition to achieve a strong market presence. Companies are concentrating on delivering environment-friendly products with low or no VOC content to increase their footprint in the market.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Growing Demand for Organic & Sustainable Ingredients

High Consumption Base in APAC

Rising Health & Hygiene Awareness Among Consumers

Increasing Penetration of Digitalization

Home Care Ingredients Market – Geography

The US and Canada are the major countries in the home care market which is, driving the demand in North America. With several projects under the pipeline for residentials & non-residentials, the demand for green houses and government investments in the construction of non-residential projects are expected to boost the demand for home care products, which, in turn, will drive the market for home care ingredients during the forecast period. Moreover, the "Make in India" initiative and the recently launched campaign "Vocal for Local" are expected to add momentum to the emergence of India as a leading market for home care ingredients in APAC region. Players in home care ingredients are shifting their production bases to APAC due to stringent regulation norms in Europe and North America. Medical tourism is accelerating rapidly which is creating significant opportunities for the vendors in the home care ingredients market.

Home Care Ingredients by Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain

APAC

China



India



Japan



Indonesia



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia



South Africa



UAE

Key Vendors

BASF

DOW

Evonik Industries

Clariant

Arkema

Other Prominent Vendors

Angus Chemical Company

Lonza group ltd

The Lubrizol Corporation

Solvay Chemicals

Croda International Plc

Huntsman International

Univar Solutions

Ashland

Nouryon

Wacker Chemie AG

Innospec

Stepan Company

Corbion

Oxiteno

Galaxy Surfactants

Givaudan

Colonial Chemical

Alzo International Inc

Aarti Surfactant

