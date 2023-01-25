Home-Based Devices to Revolutionize the Lateral Flow Assays Market, The Market to Cross USD 11 Billion by 2028 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the lateral flow assays market will grow at a CAGR of 3% from 2023-2028. Smartphone and AI integration in lateral flow immunoassay, evolving new applications of lateral flow assays, and a surge in demand for lateral flow assays in the food & beverage industry are the growing trends in the global lateral flow assays market. PocDoc, a Cambridge-based startup, received the CE mark approval for its digital reader powered with AI for lateral flow testing. A cloud-based system turns any smartphone or tablet into a universal digital reader, enabling healthcare organizations to perform large-scale lateral flow testing for any disease or marker. In February 2022, an AI-driven innovation that can read a COVID-19 lateral flow diagnostic test using a user's smartphone received special use approval from the MHRA.

Lateral Flow Assays Market

Lateral Flow Assays Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2028) USD 11.30 Billion Market Size (2022) USD 9.53 Billion CAGR (2022-2028) 3 % Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segments Product, Application, Technique, End-Users, and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Countries Covered The US, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Philippines, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey

The kits & reagents are expected to be the largest share of the global lateral flow assays market in 2022. These kits & reagents predominantly include biomarkers, assay kits, and reagents, including substrates, enzymes, specific proteins, lipids, and other test kits. The awareness of rapid and POC testing for various infectious diseases is one of the key factors driving the demand for rapid testing. The large market share of the segment is also attributed to the use of consumables reoccurring in nature, and the consumables segment generates continuous revenue for vendors. As a result, many renowned vendors are manufacturing consumables required for analyzers. This growth is attributable to the growing use of rapid tests in several points of care (POC) sites, such as emergency care, physician offices, ambulatory settings, nursing homes, and by individuals for diagnosing several diseases such as infectious diseases, diabetes, cancer, and other metabolic diseases.

Growing Adoption of Home-Based Lateral Flow Assay Devices

Home tests (also called self-tests or home tests) are typically sold over the counter and allow users to test self-collected samples and obtain results without the assistance of a trained medical professional. The home-use lateral flow assay device plays an important role in the treatment of cardiovascular disease and infectious diseases. These devices could also be very useful for testing pregnancy and stigmatized diseases such as HIV, allowing patients to perform self-tests at home. Therefore, the increasing incidence of these diseases and the growing adoption of lateral flow assay testing in home healthcare are expected to propel the lateral flow assays market growth. During COVID-19, many companies have introduced at-home lateral flow assays for COVID-19 testing. The fear of rushing to a diagnostic lab or hospital for testing has created a demand for at-home lateral flow assays. Some of the introduced tests for home use were:

In August 2020 , BinaxNOW COVID-19 Ag Card and Panbio rapid COVID-19 test in September 2020

, BinaxNOW COVID-19 and Panbio rapid COVID-19 test in In September 2020 , Roche launched the SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Antigen test.

, Roche launched the SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Antigen test. Quidel launched during the COVID-19, Sofia 2 Flu+ SARS Antigen FIA

2 Flu+ SARS Antigen FIA In June 2022 , Siemens Healthineers launched the CLINITEST Rapid COVID-19 Antigen test and

, Siemens Healthineers launched the CLINITEST Rapid COVID-19 Antigen test and BD has launched the BD Veritor SARS CoV-2 Test

Vendor Landscape

Abbott, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Siemen Healthineers, F. Hoffmann-la Roche, and Quidel are the major global players in the market. The market is highly consolidated, with key players accounting for major market shares. Moreover, the market also offers tremendous growth opportunities to vendors due to the pandemic. Therefore, vendors prioritize developing and commercializing a wide range of automated and advanced analyzers and rapid test kits and platforms, helping end-users.

In March 2021, F. Hoffmann-La Roche launched the Cobas SARS-CoV-2 Set 1 variant test on their Cobas 6800/8800 systems. The company developed the test to detect and differentiate SARS-CoV-2 mutations in known variants. The company's innovative test helped researchers track mutation prevalence, measure the spread of circulating variants, and screen their latent impact on vaccines, treatments, and public health measures.

Market Segmentation

Product

Kits & Reagents

Readers

Application

Clinical Diagnostics

Food Safety

Veterinary Diagnostics

Others

Technique

Sandwich Assays

Competitive Assays

End-Users

Hospitals & Clinics

Individuals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Food & Beverage Companies

Pharma & Biotech Companies

Others

Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Italy



Russia



Spain

APAC

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia



Philippines

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa



Saudi Arabia



Turkey

