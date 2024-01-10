Hollyland LARK M2: Unparalleled Lightweight Wireless Lavalier Microphone Available Now

A Featherweight Microphone for Content Creators and Livestreamers – With 300M Range

Hollyland launches light wireless lavalier: Just 9g

Perfect for filmmakers, vloggers, podcasters and everyday use

Adjustable environmental noise cancellation (ENC) for clear audio anywhere

Outstanding audio performance

Excellent 48kHz/24bit Hi-Fi sound

Ergonomic and user-friendly

Affordable and stylish – multiple package options

Up to 40-hour battery life with portable charging case (Camera version)

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hollyland is pleased to announce the LARK M2, a new top level consumer-grade wireless lavalier microphone. At only 9 grams, it stands out as an impressively lightweight lavalier microphone, making it the best choice for filmmakers, vloggers, and podcasters. It is small and light enough to attach comfortably, securely, unobtrusively to any type of clothing. With lossless sound reproduction and top-of-the-line capabilities, the LARK M2 ensures users get the best possible results out of every recording opportunity. Owners can confidently rely on it for up to 10 hours of uninterrupted use and expect consistent audio quality with each use.

Hollyland's LARK M2: A Featherweight Microphone for Content Creators and Livestreamers

Advanced Antenna for Reliable Long Range Transmission

The LARK M2 is not only perfect for general content creation, but also for other real-time audio and video activities, such as live entertainment, distance learning, social media, event planning, weddings, presentations, live streaming, and more. The LARK M2 eliminates messy wires, providing a truly wireless recording experience. The Lightning version connects to classic iPhones, while the USB-C version connects to Android phones, the iPhone 15, action cameras, and computers.

The microphone's high-gain LDS (Laser Direct Structuring) antenna reduces signal blockage caused by the human body, providing stable, uninterrupted audio transmission. With a remarkable range of up to 300 meters (line of sight), the LARK M2 is the perfect tool for capturing high-quality audio in challenging recording environments.

Smart and User-Friendly, Advanced Features

The microphone's environmental noise cancellation (ENC) ensures more accurate sound recreation in noisy environments. Users can easily adjust ENC strength to provide the best results in any situation. The LARK M2 supports Hollyland's user-friendly LarkSound app, which allows for one-tap firmware updates, volume and noise cancellation adjustments, and real-time audio status checking.

The microphone system also features studio-grade 48kHz/24bit Hi-Fi sound quality, a signal-to-noise ratio of 70dB, and a maximum sound pressure level of 115dB to deliver natural, high-fidelity sound. The LARK M2 offers various ways to control recordings, such as seamless playback without unplugging, remote TX control for video recording with mobile devices, an intuitive knob for quick volume adjustment, and easy switching between mono and stereo modes.

The LARK M2's cool design effortlessly complements the user's personal style, all at an affordable price. Users can place the microphone securely with the included magnetic attachment, clip, or the new necklace design.

Long Battery Life: Up to 40 Hours

With LARK M2's optimized power management and efficiency, it can operate continuously for up to 10 hours, ensuring users can concentrate on making great content without worrying about running out of power. The compact and portable charging case can charge the entire set twice, requiring less than 1.5 hours to reach full charge. The camera version provides total operation time of up to 40 hours, while the mobile version has a battery life of 30 hours with the charging case. The system can be charged while in use.

Multiple Packages and Accessories

The LARK M2 is available in four versions: Mobile (Lightning), Mobile (USB-C), Camera, and Combo Version. Each package includes a big bundle of accessories, such as windscreens for outdoors recording, cable connectors for easy connectivity, and a specially crafted necklace for each TX unit.

Pricing and Availability

The LARK M2 is launching globally on January 10th, 2024, and is available through local distributors as well as at Hollyland's Amazon store https://amzn.to/3NQ7MLE.

Find out more about the new lightweight LARK M2 wireless microphone at: [https://hollyland.info/larkm2]

Mobile Version (Lightning): £139.00

Mobile Version (USB-C): £129.00

Camera Version: £149.00

Combo Version: £169.00

About Hollyland Technology

Shenzhen Hollyland Technology Co., Ltd. (Hollyland) has been empowering global customers with professional solutions for wireless data, audio and video transmission, and wireless intercom since 2013. Hollyland serves many markets, including film-making, television shooting, video production, broadcast, live events, exhibitions, broadcast media, production, theaters, houses of worship, and rental houses. Visit https://www.hollyland.com/, Hollyland Facebook, Hollyland Instagram.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2309421/Hollyland.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2013148/logo.jpg