Holiston Media announces the Global Forex Awards 2020 - Retail winners
24 Sep, 2020, 08:00 BST
LONDON, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Holiston Media, a leading provider of global financial awards and events are pleased to announce the winners of the Global Forex Awards 2020 – Retail (https://www.globalforexawards.com).
The Global Forex Awards recognise the best performing forex businesses/brands on a global and regional basis. They reward those championing cutting-edge technology, low-cost trading, comprehensive market research tools, advanced educational programs and world-class customer service for direct to consumer/trader forex businesses.
Michael Boydell, Director, Holiston Media, commented: "These awards recognise and reward the best of the best in the global retail forex markets. With a record number of unique votes cast by the global public forex trading community we have coordinated our most successful awards to date. The Global Forex Awards aim to highlight the best performing global and regional forex businesses and therefore we congratulate all of the 2020 award winners. They can be truly proud of their success."
The following lists the global and regional winners:
|
GLOBAL
|
Best AI Company
|
ZuluTrade
|
Best Forex Affiliate Programme
|
AxiTrader
|
Best Forex Copy Trading Platform
|
NAGA
|
Best Forex Customer Service
|
AxiTrader
|
Best Forex EA
|
Forex Forest
|
Best Forex ECN Broker
|
Exclusive Capital
|
Best Forex Educators
|
Online Trading Academy
|
Best Forex Educational Resources
|
HotForex
|
Best Forex Fintech Broker
|
Deriv.com
|
Best Forex Introducing Broker Service
|
AETOS Capital Group
|
Best Forex Media Provider
|
GAME CHANGERS MAGAZINE
|
Best Forex Mobile Trading Platform/App
|
AvaTradeGO
|
Best Forex MT4 Broker
|
Eightcap
|
Best Forex Trade Execution
|
KVB Prime
|
Best Forex Trading Innovation
|
ATFX
|
Best Forex Trading Platform
|
FXCM
|
Best Forex Trading Support
|
Tickmill
|
Best Value Broker
|
FP Markets
|
Most Transparent Forex Broker
|
Alpari International
|
Most Trusted Forex Broker
|
HotForex
|
Global Forex Newcomer of the Year
|
JP Markets
|
Global Forex Broker of the Year
|
XM
|
AFRICA
|
Best Forex Introducing Broker Programme
|
FXPRIMUS
|
Best Forex Trading Experience
|
FXTM
|
Best Forex Trading Platform
|
FxPro
|
Best Forex Trading Support
|
FXTM
|
Best Value Broker
|
4xCube
|
Most Transparent Forex Broker
|
TigerWit
|
Most Trusted Forex Broker
|
FXCM
|
ASIA
|
Best Forex Introducing Broker Programme
|
Tickmill
|
Best Forex Fintech Broker
|
TigerWit
|
Best Forex Trading Experience
|
Saxo Markets
|
Best Forex Trading Platform
|
FxPro
|
Best Forex Trading Support
|
Pepperstone
|
Best Value Broker
|
ThinkMarkets
|
Most Transparent Forex Broker
|
RoboForex
|
Most Trusted Forex Broker
|
AETOS Capital Group
|
EUROPE
|
Best Forex Affiliate Broker Programme
|
XM
|
Best Forex Fintech Broker
|
NAGA
|
Best Forex Trading Experience
|
ATFX
|
Best Forex Trading Platform
|
IG
|
Best Forex Trading Support
|
ETX Capital
|
Best Value Broker
|
FXCM
|
Most Transparent Forex Broker
|
CMC Markets
|
Most Trusted Forex Broker
|
RoboMarkets
|
MIDDLE EAST
|
Best Forex Introducing Broker Programme
|
Tickmill
|
Best Forex Trading Experience
|
Squared Financial
|
Best Forex Trading Platform
|
markets.com
|
Best Forex Trading Support
|
Pepperstone
|
Best Value Broker
|
AMarkets
|
Most Transparent Forex Broker
|
Squared Financial
|
Most Trusted Forex Broker
|
ICM.com
2020 award sponsors included: AETOS Capital Group, AMarkets, ATFX, AxiTrader, Eightcap, Forex Forest, FP Markets, FXCM, HotForex, KVB Prime, RoboForex, RoboMarkets, Tickmill & XM.
