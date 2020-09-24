Holiston Media announces the Global Forex Awards 2020 - Retail winners

LONDON, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Holiston Media, a leading provider of global financial awards and events are pleased to announce the winners of the Global Forex Awards 2020 – Retail (https://www.globalforexawards.com).

The Global Forex Awards recognise the best performing forex businesses/brands on a global and regional basis. They reward those championing cutting-edge technology, low-cost trading, comprehensive market research tools, advanced educational programs and world-class customer service for direct to consumer/trader forex businesses.