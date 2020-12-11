Holiston Media announce the winners of the Professional Trader Awards 2020

Michael Boydell, Director, Holiston Media commented: "The Professional Trader Awards 2020 recognise and reward the best regulated brokers offering 'exclusive' professional client trading accounts.

"The independent voting processes held during October 2020 mean that all of the Professional Trader Award winners have one thing in common... they have been chosen by real professional trading customers.

"Holiston Media feel that it has never been more urgent to support the global response to COVID-19, therefore, they will be supporting the COVID-Solidarity Response Fund for the WHO with another financial donation with money that would have otherwise been used to host the official winner's lunch."

The following are this year's winners:

Best Client Relationship Manager Service ETX Capital

Best Performance Analysis IG

Best Integrated Digital Support Service Plus500

Best Tailored Professional Trading Conditions Pepperstone

Best Tailored Professional Trading Products AvaTrade

Best Trading Account Credit Facilities IG

Best Trading Account Margin Rates INFINOX

Best Trading DMA Intertrader

Best Trading Execution CMC Markets

Best Trading Loyalty Program City Index

Best Trading Performance Tools Pepperstone

Best Mobile Trading Platform RoboMarkets

Best Trading Platform Saxo Markets

Best Overall Professional Trading Account IG

Professional Trader Awards 2020 sponsors included: ETX Capital, IG, INFINOX, Pepperstone and RoboMarkets.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1361244/Holiston_Media_Professional_Trader_Awards_2020.jpg

SOURCE Holiston Media