Holibob adds industry veteran and Desert Adventures CEO Peter Peyet to Advisory Board

Peyet builds on the company's growing presence in the Middle East, where Holibob is helping tourism agencies and operators digitize the experiential economy

LONDON, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Holibob, an innovative travel technology company solving the difficult challenge of curating, distributing, and selling tours and attractions online, today announced it has added Peter Peyet, CEO of Desert Adventures, to its Advisory Board. The addition comes just months after the company hired industry veteran Jasmine Beresford as Strategic Partnerships Manager for the Middle East – cementing its presence in a region that has shown significant interest in Holibob's ability to digitize the experiential economy.

"Having spent the past couple years speaking with tourism leaders across the Middle East, it's clear they are hyper focused on innovation and delivering exceptional experiences to attract travellers from around the world," said Craig Everett, founder and CEO of Holibob. "This forward-looking mindset is closely aligned with Holibob's approach to facilitating the personalized discovery and booking of experiences, and we're excited to have Peter and Jasmine onboard to expand our efforts in the region."

Peyet joins the Advisory Board at a time when Holibob is deepening its existing relationships with innovative tourism boards across the region and adding new operator partners who see the company's innovative technology as a fast-track to growing visitation and revenue. That includes a partnership with Desert Adventures, which has partnered with Holibob to digitize their go to market strategy.

"Holibob's innovative technology uniquely positions them to help companies like Desert Adventures and agencies throughout the Gulf Cooperation Council to deliver the right product to the right traveller at the right time," noted Peyet. "By doing so, Holibob can transform the Experiences industry in the Middle East and beyond to the benefit of companies, tourism boards, and travellers alike, and I look forward to helping them on that journey."

As a sign of its commitment to the region, Holibob has also recently hired Jasmine Bresford, based in Dubai, to guide their strategic partnerships in the region. Jasmine has a deep understanding of the region and its visitors from her years of experience with VisitBritain and Flight Centre. Her hire demonstrates Holibob's clear commitment to facilitating the rapid development of the region's tourism infrastructure through innovative approaches to digitizing its experiential economy.

Holibob already counts multiple Middle East operators among it's 30+ worldwide partners, including Desert Adventures. The company is also working closely with one of the region's most notable 'Giga' projects to deliver intelligent, consumer-friendly solutions that will inspire visitation and facilitate memorable holidays through the seamless, personalized discovery and booking of experiences.

About Holibob

Holibob makes it easy for any brand, destination, or individual to sell experiences online by getting the right product in front of the right person at the right time. Our goal is to enrich the lives of people everywhere and transform the industries we serve by enabling deeper and more valuable consumer relationships in addition to increased revenue opportunities. We do this by pioneering technology that enables the personalized delivery of curated things to do across any online property, allowing people to work with their chosen airline, travel, and lifestyle brands to co-create unique and immersive travel experiences. www.holibob.tech

