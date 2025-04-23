Hokodo secures €10M equity raise led by Korelya Capital and Opera Tech Ventures for digital trade credit product innovation

European digital trade credit solution provider Hokodo announces a €10 million equity raise

The cash injection will be used for product innovation and to increase operational capacity in the run up to Series C

Long-time partner and investor BNP Paribas co-leads the round alongside French VC Korelya Capital

LONDON, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pan-European digital trade credit provider Hokodo has today announced a new €10 million equity fundraising round co-led by Korelya Capital and Opera Tech Ventures (the corporate venture fund of global bank BNP Paribas). Two of Hokodo's Series B investors – Mundi Ventures and Notion Capital – also participated in the round.

This new cash injection will allow Hokodo to continue developing innovative digital trade credit solutions, onboard new merchants and leverage AI to further digitise the credit management value chain.

Bringing digital trade credit to the masses

Tapping into the growing buyer demand for omnichannel experiences in B2B, recent months have seen Hokodo develop a suite of new products and features tailored to sales channels beyond e-commerce.

"Despite a significant shift to e-commerce in B2B, the reality is that many industries are still driven by personal relationships and traditional sales processes. But transactions that take place offline can benefit from digital trade credit just as much as those on e-commerce sites and online platforms," explains Richard Thornton, Co-founder and President of Hokodo.

The new funding will support Hokodo as it rolls out a new in-store solution to offline and omnichannel merchants across Europe, starting with French professional supplies merchant RÉTIF and with more customer announcements scheduled for the coming weeks.

Onboarding B2B merchants at scale

The equity raise will also be used to increase the team's operational capacity, ensuring fast and efficient integrations for the growing number of new clients that Hokodo onboards each month.

"As we onboard an ever-growing list of larger and larger B2B merchants and marketplaces from all over Europe, we are really happy to have the support of partners and investors that have a full understanding of the problem Hokodo solves and conviction in the fact that we are the right people to solve it," explains Thornton. "Our ultimate goal is to provide all B2B businesses with a way to pay that is safer, simpler and better supported. This equity raise takes us one step closer to making that a reality."

Since 2018, Hokodo has established itself as a leading player in the digital trade credit or so called 'B2B BNPL' space, and was the first business of its kind to become regulated as an EMI.

"Since Hokodo's Series B fundraise, they have expanded rapidly across Europe, fulfilling their ambition to become the first truly pan-European digital trade credit provider," says Franco Danesi, Partner at Korelya Capital. "We're thrilled to see Hokodo go from strength to strength, despite difficult market conditions."

"By co-leading this round we are showing just how much we believe in Hokodo's potential to revolutionise the B2B payments space with digital trade credit," adds Vincent Baillin, Co-Head at Opera Tech Ventures, part of BNP Paribas. "We are really excited about the opportunity to deepen the partnership between our two businesses with this strategic investment."

Visit: hokodo.co

About Hokodo

Hokodo is Europe's leading digital trade credit platform, empowering B2B merchants and marketplaces to offer instant, flexible trade accounts and payment terms. Bringing together payments, collections, credit scoring, risk protection, fraud management and financing, Hokodo enables growth by facilitating real-time trade credit for every sales channel.

Hokodo's solutions are underwritten by American International Group UK Limited (AIG). Hokodo Services Limited is a firm authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority under registration number 969484.

Hokodo Services Limited

9 Appold Street

London

EC2A 2AP

About Opera Tech Ventures

Launched in 2018, Opera Tech Ventures is the venture capital arm of BNP Paribas Group, dedicated to supporting the global transformation of the financial industry. The fund provides financial resources, domain expertise, industry connections and influence to foster the emergence of future category leaders.

About Korelya Capital

Korelya Capital is an investment platform dedicated to supporting European tech companies with global ambition. Founded in 2016 by former French Minister Fleur Pellerin, Korelya leverages deep industry expertise and a strong network of strategic partners in Europe and Asia to help visionary founders expand internationally. With a focus on growth capital, Korelya backs category leaders in sectors such as artificial intelligence, fintech, digital health, and consumer platforms.