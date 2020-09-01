Hoist Group to acquire Acentic Holdings to strengthen its Hotel industry offering across EMEA

SOLNA, Sweden, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoist Group has agreed to acquire the shares in Acentic Holdings Ltd with the aim to deliver a greater proximity and a wider range of services to hotel customers across its core Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) markets.

Acentic will bring a number of flagship hotel groups as well as leading independent hotels that have been served successfully for many years with its IPTV and Digital Signage products. These 700+ Acentic hotel partners will now gain access to the much broader set of products offered by Hoist Group.

Hoist's services cover most digital touchpoints in a Guest's Journey: Booking Engine, Pre-Check-in, PMS, Mobile Key, staff task management, Dashboard, etc. Moreover, hoteliers will be able to benefit from Hoist Group's local staff presence in 20 offices across EMEA.

"Acentic is a great company with a long history of delivery and service excellence. We look forward to jointly increasing our presence in the EMEA hotel market, especially now that the industry needs technology more than ever to automate and personalize guest experiences.

Acentic will bring further scale to our operations, particularly in the UK, Germany and France. Our existing partner hotels will benefit from that additional service proximity" said Alfonso Tasso, Hoist Group CEO.

Richard Robinson, Chief Executive of Acentic added: "Acentic understands the true value of combining experience, passion and innovation in the hospitality sector. Hoist's product portfolio offers a truly guest-centric customized journey, sustained by strong in-house R&D resource.

I am particularly excited about the opportunity to develop our presence in the Upscale, Resorts and Conferences segments and further expand our independent hotels portfolio.

As part of Hoist Group, we can add further value to Acentic's long-standing customer relationships".

Over the summer Hoist Group has seen a tremendous market response to its ground-breaking Program Phoenix, which contains more than 20 offers designed to assist hotels in these COVID-related market conditions. Acentic's customers will immediately benefit from all the measures contained in the Phoenix program.

In 2019 Acentic posted 28mn€ in annual turnover to Hoist Group's 130mn€. Being part of the same group will strengthen its sustainability and consistency in delivering top class convergent solutions.

Continuing its long-term commitment to the hospitality technology sector, Acentic's current shareholder, Niantic Holding, part of the Jacobs family investments, will simultaneously become an investor in Hoist, recognizing the enlarged Group's current success and significant potential.

Closing is expected on October 1st and the operational merger will be completed by end of the year.

