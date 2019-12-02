Hoist Finance has received a positive tax ruling

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As previously announced, on 12 October 2017 Hoist Finance AB (publ)'s subsidiary Hoist Finance Services AB ("Hoist Finance" or "Company") received a ruling from the Administrative Court in a tax case. According to the ruling, the Company was not allowed to deduct tax losses carried forward for the fiscal years 2012-2014. The Company was therefore charged with additional tax and tax penalties of approximately MSEK 44.

Hoist Finance appealed the ruling to the Administrative Court of Appeal which today overturned the ruling of the Administrative Court. The Company is hence allowed to deduct tax losses carried forward for the fiscal years 2012-2014 and will not be imposed the tax and tax penalties of approximately MSEK 44.

This information is information that Hoist Finance AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication by Andreas Lindblom at 02:00 P.M. CET on 2 December 2019.

