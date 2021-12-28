Hoist Finance acquires major NPL portfolio in Greece

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoist Finance has entered into an agreement with Alpha Bank to acquire a Greek portfolio of non-performing loans, compromising of unsecured consumer loans and a minor part small enterprise loans and secured loans. The total outstanding balance is approximately EUR 2.1 billion and the total investment is EUR 108 million. This is Hoist Finance's second portfolio acquisition in Greece.

"The deal comprises a sizeable as well as attractive portfolio that is fundamental to our Greek operations and important for Hoist Finance overall. Alpha Bank is a leading systemic bank in Greece. It is a pleasure to announce this deal and continue to build on our previous successful cooperation", says Per Anders Fasth, CEO of Hoist Finance.

The transaction is expected to close during the first quarter 2022.

About Hoist Finance

Hoist Finance is a trusted debt resolution partner to individuals, companies and banks in eleven European countries. With almost 1600 dedicated colleagues, smart digital solutions and a deep understanding of individual financial circumstances, we help over six million customers keep their commitments. This is achieved by agreeing on sustainable repayment plans so that everyone is included within the financial ecosystem. Hoist Finance has a diverse portfolio of asset classes and our online savings platform in Sweden and Germany enables our unique funding model. Hoist Finance was founded in 1994 and is today a public company listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit hoistfinance.com.

