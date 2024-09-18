Höegh Evi: Change of company name has been formally registered

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The name change of Höegh LNG Holdings Ltd. to Höegh Evi Ltd. has been formally registered in the Bermuda Registrar of Companies. Please refer to the stock exchange release made on 16 September 2024 for further information. The company's ticker will remain unchanged (HLNG).

Christine Corkery Steinsholt, Head of Communications and Marketing

christine.steinsholt@hoeghevi.com | +47 950 95 481

