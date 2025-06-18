HKUST Ranks Among World's Top 20 and Hong Kong #1 in THE Impact Rankings

HKUST Experts Share Insights at Global Sustainability Development Congress in Istanbul

HONG KONG, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) ranked 19th globally in the Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings 2025, retaining its position as Hong Kong and Mainland China's top institution for the second consecutive year.

The rankings, which assessed 2,500 universities, recognize institutions advancing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). HKUST excelled in SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure), SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), and SDG 15 (Life on Land), reflecting its leadership in innovating resilient infrastructure and industries, promoting urban sustainability and promoting terrestrial ecosystem conservation.

Reaffirming Dedication: Driving Sustainability Through Action

Prof. TAM Kar-Yan, HKUST Vice-President for Administration and Business and Acting Vice-President for Institutional Advancement, stated: "This recognition underscores HKUST's dedication to integrating sustainability into our research, education, and operations. Through cross-sector collaborations, we pioneer solutions for global challenges — from our Net-Zero Action Plan to campus innovations, that model a sustainable future."

Over the years, HKUST has continued to champion sustainability leadership on the global stage, sharing best practices of its campus as a zero carbon, zero waste living laboratory for experiential learning, and demonstrating how it instils sustainable impact through cutting-edge research and global partnerships.

Congress Spotlight: HKUST Leads Sustainability Discourse & Tech Solutions

During the Global Sustainable Development Congress (GSDC), hosted by THE in Istanbul this year where the Impact Rankings was announced, 5,000 thought leaders, innovators, and policymakers from various sectors gathered to share ideas and knowledge on sustainability. HKUST experts showcased at the event how the University contributes to improving human life and tackling climate challenges. The University presented some of its latest technologies on scalable sustainability solutions, including:

Vertical Solar Panels for smart buildings

for smart buildings Eco Bricks made from waste materials

made from waste materials Multipurpose Nano Coatings for urban applications

Key Discussions: Climate Resilience & Smart Cities

HKUST, served as a Track Partner of the Congress, drove discourses on several key themes:

1. Predictive Analytics for Urban Climate Resilience

Moderated by Dr. Alison LLOYD, HKUST Associate Provost (Institutional Data and Research), the panel features Prof. Alexis LAU, HKUST Head of Division of Environment and Sustainability (ENVR) and Director of the Institute for the Environment, Prof. CHEN Fei, Co-Chair of the Urban Prediction Project of World Meteorological Organization (WMO)'s World Weather Research Program and HKUST Associate Head of ENVR, and Prof. Soledad GARCIA FERRARI, also Co-Chair of the WMO's Urban Prediction Project.

The speakers discussed how advancements in predictive models can help mitigate loss of life and property amid increasingly frequent extreme climate events. They also highlighted the importance of collaboration with governments and agencies in ensuring that these outcomes reach the communities most vulnerable to climate changes, while decision-makers can craft effective responses for resilient urban infrastructure.

2. Integrating Emerging Technologies for Livable Cities

Prof. Hong LO, HKUST Dean of Engineering and Director of the GREAT Smart Cities Institute, discussed the integration of advanced technologies such as AI and the Internet of Things (IoT) with sustainable design is becoming increasingly critical as cities face mounting environmental challenges and rapid urbanization. Highlighting real-world applications of smart city technologies, Prof Lo demonstrated how innovation can address climate resilience, energy efficiency, and urban mobility.

3. Scaling Campus Innovations to Global Impact

Dr. Kenneth LEUNG, HKUST Director of Sustainability/Net-Zero, engaged with faculty and executives from universities worldwide on key factors for successful university-city engagements, examining how cross-sector partnerships can advance the global agenda for creating inclusive, safe and resilient urban environments.

Meanwhile, Mr. Marcus LEUNG-SHEA, HKUST Assistant Director of Sustainability/Net-Zero, shared insights in another session on HKUST's "Sustainable Smart Campus as a Living Lab" program, which has incubated over 40 sustainability projects and scaled these innovations beyond the campus to achieve broader SDG outcomes.

Prof. Mohamed Salah GHIDAOUI, HKUST Chair Professor of Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, joined scholars and industry experts to discuss how water, energy and food systems influence one another and explore innovative solutions that ensure the sustainability of our interconnected systems.

Universities Unite for Carbon-Neutrality

Building on the joint-university declaration initiated by HKUST last year to drive carbon neutrality on campuses worldwide, the University convened partner institutions to share progress on transforming campuses into living laboratories for innovation and collaborative pathways to net-zero emissions. Concluding its presence at GSDC, HKUST hosted a Networking Reception to celebrate future commitments to global sustainability with its partners and alumni.

HKUST's Net-Zero Leadership

HKUST has promoted sustainability through different plans and initiatives over the years. Milestones include:

2019 – Launched a HK$50 million "Sustainable Smart Campus as a Living Lab", supporting its members to test out green ideas on the campus

2020 - Installed one of the Hong Kong's largest solar power systems, projected to reduce 1.5 million kg of carbon emissions annually over the next 25 years.

largest solar power systems, projected to reduce 1.5 million kg of carbon emissions annually over the next 25 years. 2024 - Committed HK$40 million to upgrade 30% of its parking spaces with charging capabilities for electric vehicles, aiming to become the most EV-friendly campus in Hong Kong .

. April 2025 - Launched Hong Kong's first university-wide Net-Zero Action Plan, using power savings from various initiatives to support innovative decarbonization research and solutions, as part of the efforts to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2045.

Download photos here: https://bit.ly/3G2tc7C