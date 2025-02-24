HKBU receives resounding support from Nobel Laureate and field experts in new medical school proposal and the establishment of translational medical research institute

HONG KONG, Feb. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Preparatory Committee and Expert Advisory Committee for the New Medical School set up by Hong Kong Baptist University (HKBU) held a meeting yesterday (23 February), during which progress of the preparation of the University's new medical school proposal was discussed and unanimously supported by all the committee members. With the backing of 2020 Nobel Laureate Sir Michael Houghton and drug development expert Dr Robert J Spiegel, HKBU will establish a translational medical research institute poised to fuel future medical innovation and technology translation.

At the meeting on 23 February, members of the Preparatory Committee and Expert Advisory Committee for the New Medical School express unanimous support for HKBU’s new medical school proposal.

Led by Professor Alex Wai, President and Vice-Chancellor of HKBU and Convener of the Preparatory Committee, Co-chairmen Professor Manson Fok and Professor Lee Sum Ping (via online) attended the meeting. Members of the Committees including Professor Lai Ching Lung, Professor Johnson Lau, Sir Michael Houghton, Dr Robert J Spiegel, Professor Xiao Hai-peng (represented by Professor Kuang Ming, Dean of Zhongshan School of Medicine, Sun Yat-sen University via online), Professor Felix Chan Hon-wai, Dr Samuel Kwok Po-yin, Dr Luk Che-chung, Mr Albert Wong Kwai-huen, Professor Zhang Kang (via online), and Ms Leng Weiqing (represented by Mr Yang Qiuhua, Chairman and Executive Director of Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd) also attended the meeting.

The meeting was also joined by HKBU's senior management members, including Professor Aiping Lyu, Vice-President (Research and Development) cum Dean of Graduate School and Acting Dean of School of Chinese Medicine; Dr Albert Chau, Vice-President (Teaching and Learning); Ms Christine Chow, Vice-President (Administration) and Secretary; and Professor Terence Lau, Interim Chief Innovation Officer.

Professor Manson Fok and Professor Lee Sum Ping regarded yesterday's meeting as very fruitful with members expressing unanimous support for the proposal. The Co-Chairmen stated, "We were all extremely encouraged and excited by the current progress made. Our engagement of field experts, innovative curriculum design, and partnerships which yield substantial clinical resources form the core of our proposal, and the team is proceeding with full momentum to bring on board more resources prior to the proposal submission. We are also very grateful for the presence of Sir Michael Houghton and Dr Robert J Spiegel here in Hong Kong, which is a strong testament to their commitment and tremendous support to HKBU."

Sir Michael Houghton and Dr Robert J Spiegel also expressed full support for the proposal. They said, "HKBU's ability to engage local and global pioneers, who are also seasoned executives in the medical education sector and the medical field, is of utmost relevance for the success of a new medical school. The innovative curriculum, designed to foster transdisciplinary research and an 'East meets West' approach in medical education, ensures a holistic and comprehensive learning experience for future medical professionals, addressing public health challenges. We are particularly impressed with HKBU's visionary approach and determination throughout the preparation process and offer our full endorsement in the proposal, as well as our intention to explore future collaborations which will lead to a wider impact."

In addition, HKBU is excited to announce the establishment of the "Frontier Translational Medical Research Institute," to be co-led by Sir Michael, Professor Johnson Lau, Professor Manson Fok as founding members. Dr. Robert Spiegel will also join as a member of the Institute. Professor Alex Wai commented, "This institute will serve as a hub for cutting-edge research and development in medical science and healthcare, focusing on medical devices, diagnostics, vaccines, integrative medicine, Chinese medicine, and other biomedical sciences, and the translation of these technologies. It will become a powerhouse of medical innovations and prepare the global community of tomorrow's health challenges such as various communicable and non-communicable diseases, ageing population, and pandemic preparedness, all of which will synergise with the new medical school's vision."

The "Nobel Laureate Symposium – Hepatitis C Virus and Drug Development" was also held today (24 February), which Sir Michael, Professor Johnson Lau, and Dr Spiegel shared their experience in drug development. Professor Manson Fok and Prof Johnson Lau jointly moderated a panel with the two experts to discuss their vision in biomedical research and drug development.

The vision for the new medical school is to integrate Greater Bay Area health horizons. Through innovative education, transdisciplinary research, and fostering cohesiveness in Eastern and Western medical practices, HKBU looks forward to leading this transformative journey and contributing to the future of medical education and healthcare in Hong Kong, the Greater Bay Area, and beyond.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2626060/HKBU_New_Medical_School.jpg