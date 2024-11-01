Hitting Milestones, Coinstar and BBC Children in Need Celebrate Together with £1.6 Million in Donations

BATH, England, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating a 20-year partnership in 2024, and with donations surpassing the £1.6 million mark, Coinstar® and BBC Children in Need are commemorating these exciting milestones and raising more funds for this year's Make Life Lighter campaign supporting young lives to be the best they can be. Right now, BBC Children in Need are only able to help 1 in 8 organisations who approach the charity for funding. With 30% of all children in the UK living in poverty, donors' support matters more than ever.

From left to right, the Coinstar team that participated in BBC Children in Needs 2024 Three Peaks Challenge - Kevin Parks, International Deployment Manager; Sarah Chappell, Business Development Manager; Nick Metcalfe, Field Technician.

To celebrate 20 years of partnership, Coinstar's team of Business Development Manager Sarah Chappell, Field Technician Nick Metcalfe and International Deployment Manager Kevin Parks got involved in the BBC Children in Need 2024 Yorkshire 3-Peaks Challenge this September, walking 24 miles in 12 hours with ascents of 5200ft, and they raised an impressive £2,200 through sponsorship.

Sarah Chappell, Business Development Manager at Coinstar said "It is a privilege to present the £1.6 million to BBC Children in Need and help support their fantastic work across the UK, supporting children and young people to thrive and be the best they can be.

I'd also like to say a massive thank you to every member of the public who has donated their coins for the last 20 years, using a Coinstar kiosk to deposit and count their coins. Your generosity is amazing.

Once again, our kiosks are open for fee-free donations from November 1st right through to December 14th so do find your nearest Coinstar kiosk and donate to BBC Children in Need and help to Make Life Lighter for children across the UK."

Claire Hoyle, Director of Income, Marketing and Communications at BBC Children in Need said "We've been working with Coinstar for an incredible 20 years! Their support, dedication and fundraising activities have allowed us to continue supporting children and young people across the UK and we couldn't be more grateful. Over the course of the partnership, the generosity of both Coinstar colleagues and customers has been overwhelming. We're looking forward to working together and changing the lives of young people for many more years to come."

BBC Children in Need funds people and places across the UK, in the communities where you live, supporting amazing people in family centres, community spaces, youth clubs and refuges; homeless shelters, hospices and helplines in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland and are currently funding nearly 1,500 projects from Shetland to the Channel Islands. BBC Children in Need projects work tirelessly in every corner of the UK. In 2022/23, BBC Children in Need helped support 340,000 children and young people.

If you have some spare coins, use the kiosk locator at https://coinstar.co.uk/findamachine to find your nearest Coinstar kiosk and make a donation to BBC Children in Need, fee-free from today, and help make life lighter for children and young people across the UK.

About Coinstar

