HITEC Announces 2020 HITEC 50 Recognizing Top Hispanic Technology Leaders In Latin America, Spain and Portugal

"During these unprecedented times, we are proud to recognize the top 50 technology leaders across the Americas that have contributed to the advancements in their field, which ultimately, allows the world to stay connected," said Omar Duque, HITEC President. "We're living in a world where physical contact is limited, yet we stay connected across the globe now more than ever and technology has been the driving force providing us this ability of interconnectedness. We are proud to recognize these global technology leaders," Duque said.

The HITEC 50 list, highlighted since 2011, is a compilation of the top Hispanic Professionals in Technology across Latin America, Spain and Portugal to celebrate their leadership and achievements. Honorees are evaluated on their accomplishments in the ever-changing global landscape of technology and for their mentoring and professional development activities.

"The HITEC 50 represents a group of technology leaders that we, as a global community, look to for inspiration, innovation and impact. It is an honor to recognize and celebrate the HITEC 50 leaders and to showcase HITEC's global reach throughout Ibero-America," said Guillermo Diaz, Jr., HITEC Chairman and CEO of Kloudspot, Inc.

HITEC 50 - Latin America/Ibero-America Objectives:

Recognize talented individuals and highlight their achievements.

Foster business and professional growth for our members

Build and develop strategic business relationships that will encourage growth within the industry globally.

About HITEC:

Founded to increase Hispanic representation in the diversity-challenged technology industry, HITEC, is a premier global executive leadership organization of senior business and technology executives who have built outstanding careers in information technology. HITEC's premiere network spans the Americas and is focused on building stronger technology and executive leaders, leadership teams, corporations, and role models in a rapidly changing, flatter, and information technology-centric world. These global leaders include executives leading Global 1000 corporations while others lead some of the largest Hispanic-owned technology firms across the Americas. HITEC enables business and professional growth for its members and fills the executive pipeline with the next generation of Hispanic technology leaders.

