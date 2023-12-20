Hitachi Solutions Recognized as Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Asia/Pacific Microsoft Business Applications Implementation Services Vendor Assessment 2023-2024

Hitachi Solutions has been previously named as a Leader in the 2021 IDC MarketScape for Asia/Pacific Microsoft Dynamics 365 Implementation Services

SINGAPORE, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hitachi Solutions Asia Pacific, leading provider of industry solutions based on Microsoft platform, is delighted to announce its position in the Leaders Category on the IDC MarketScape: Asia/Pacific Microsoft Business Applications Implementation Services 2023-2024 Vendor Assessment (doc #AP50165723e, November 2023).

Hitachi Solutions was recognized for the following strengths – strong coverage in Asia Pacific, ROI business case tools, midmarket and large enterprise focus and customer feedback.

"As innovators in the field of AI and cloud integration, we are proud to be named as a Leader in this space," said Toshimasa Watanabe, President of Hitachi Solutions Asia Pacific. "We feel this validates our commitment to build modernized business solutions that empower our customers while continuing our mission to drive digital transformation on a global scale."

According to the report, "Hitachi Solutions hinges its differentiation in the Microsoft Business Applications services vendor ecosystem on its deep product expertise achieved from 20 years of experience as a specialized Microsoft partner."

"Over the course of two decades, Hitachi Solutions has cultivated a solid understanding of Microsoft's product portfolio and fostered an exhaustive collection of industry-specific solutions built with Microsoft Business Application solutions to expedite time-to-market for their customers. Furthermore, Hitachi Solutions' extensive delivery reach in the Asia Pacific region and its adeptness in system integration position them as an ideal partner for maximizing value from an enterprise's Microsoft investments." Rijo George Thomas, Research Manager, IDC Asia Pacific, IT and Business Services research

The report notes, "Hitachi Solutions is a good fit for enterprises in Asia/Pacific looking for an implementation partner with strong delivery capabilities in the region, solid Microsoft Dynamics 365 product expertise, and experience in complex SI attached to new implementations. Clients in the manufacturing, services, and financial services sectors will find the industry-ready solutions from Hitachi Solutions a value-add to accelerate time to market from Microsoft investments."

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Hitachi Solutions, Ltd.

Hitachi Solutions, Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is a core member of the Information and Telecommunication Systems business of Hitachi Group and a recognized leader in delivering proven business and IT strategies and solutions to companies across many industries. The company provides value-driven services throughout the IT life cycle from systems planning to systems integration, operation, and maintenance. Hitachi Solutions delivers products and services of superior value to customers worldwide through key subsidiaries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, India, and Asia Pacific. For more information on Hitachi Solutions, please visit: https://global.hitachi-solutions.com.

