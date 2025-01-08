Hisense Transforms the Future of Home Entertainment and Smart Living with AI-powered Innovation at CES 2025

Hisense highlighted its innovation delivering the ultimate in cinematic-level home entertainment experiences with its extensive range of TVs, across a host of screen sizes offering the ultimate in vivid, realistic picture quality, ultra-smooth motion control and crystal-clear audio.

Revolutionizing Display Technology

Leading Hisense's display advancements is the 116-inch TriChroma LED TV, featuring cutting-edge RGB Local Dimming Display Technology. Powered by Hisense's Hi-View AI Engine X, the TV optimizes every frame with AI-driven features including AI Peak Brightness, AI RGB Local Dimming, AI Clear Voice and AI Banding Smoother, ensuring dynamic contrast, brightness, and color adjustments in real-time for vivid, lifelike visuals along with high-clarity audio.

The world's first consumer-ready 136-inch MicroLED Display marks a major milestone in accessible, cutting-edge display technology. Featuring over 24.88 million self-emissive LEDs, this TV offers incredible clarity and color precision.

Pioneering the future with Hisense AI

The latest in AI-powered TVs include the U7 and U8 TV series, enabled by the Hisense Hi-View Engine Pro optimizing the audio-visual experience with real-time frame-level analysis, handling complex functions such as 4K upscaling and color enhancements. The pinnacle of the ULED line-up is the U9 Series, powered by the flagship Hi-View Engine X.

AI-enabled TV content was also a feature, with Hisense content partner the VIDAA global Smart TV platform. Delivering AI-powered recommendations tailored to personal preferences, VIDAA delivers user rich and diverse entertainment and gaming experiences.

Designing for a truly immersive and healthy experience

Demonstrating Laser TV technology pushing the boundaries of big-screen entertainment, Hisense showcased its innovative large-screen displays and gaming-enhancing partnerships with Designed for Xbox products. The Hisense Gaming Laser Cinema products set new standards for immersive gaming. Designed for Xbox, the PX3-PRO Laser Cinema and C2 Ultra 4K Laser Mini Projector models also elevate gaming and movie experiences with a super-large projection size and perfect visuals by Dolby Vision and IMAX Enhanced.

Also featured was Hisense Compact Laser TV, offering hassle-free transportation and installation in an ultra compact design delivering unparalleled picture quality, with cutting-edge TriChroma laser technology delivering vivid colors and sharp details for a truly immersive viewing experience. The latest Rollable Laser TV offers a single unit combination of projector and screen, completing a comprehensive range providing a Laser TV option for every lifestyle.

Hisense continues to lead in eye care with TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification across its major TV lineup, while its premium models also receive Flicker-Free certification. The PX3-PRO Laser Cinema and C2 Ultra 4K Laser Mini Projector take this further by featuring higher technical specification Statements verified by TÜV Rheinland including: 0% ratio of harmful blue light (415-455 nm), wide color gamut (110% of BT.2020 and 151% of DCI-P3), and barely noticeable color differences (ΔE2000＜0.9 of sRGB) . These advanced models provide customers with a visually stunning and healthier viewing experience.

Smart Living Powered by AI

The Hisense booth also provided a vision of the smart home of the future today, demonstrating groundbreaking AI-driven innovation powered by the ConnectLife platform connecting and controlling all smart domestic Hisense devices.

On show was the Hisense Washer-Dryer 7S series bringing AI to the laundry room. Offering seamless integration with the ConnectLife app for remote monitoring and control, the washer-dryer combines sleek design with AI-enabled cutting-edge technology.

Hisense also introduced the ConnectLife-enabled BCD-780W Refrigerator with AI-powered features, including food inventory management, expiration reminders, recipe recommendations, voice control, and personalized recipe suggestions.

The Hisense Uni Series Air Conditioner kept visitors cool, combining cutting-edge AI Smart technology with convenient user-centric design. Powered by the Smart Eye and TMS Control System, the unit adjusts temperature, humidity, wind speed, and direction for optimal comfort.

Hisense has partnered with Microsoft to leverage Azure OpenAI Service and Azure AI Foundry Service to develop exceptional AI-driven user-experiences. These currently include the Dish Designer AI recipe assistant on its ConnectLife smart-living platform and integrated AI plot discussions and fuzzy search within the Hisense VIDAA OS TV system. The collaboration demonstrates Hisense's innovative spirit and technological advancement in delivering unparalleled experiences and user value.

Hisense is reshaping what's possible across all areas of modern life. From pushing the future of display technology, driving immersive entertainment experiences to creating seamless AI technology that quietly works behind the scenes, Hisense is committed to improving how people live, connect, and enjoy the moments that matter most. The innovations featured at Hisense's CES 2025 booth are designed to elevate the home entertainment experience even further, delivering on its promise of innovation that makes life better.

About Hisense

Hisense is a leading global home appliance and consumer electronics brand. According to Omdia, Hisense ranked No. 2 globally for total TV shipments and No. 1 in 100''+ TVs. The company has rapidly expanded to operate in more than 160 countries and specializes in multi-media goods, home appliances, and intelligent IT information.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2593370/1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2593369/2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2593368/3.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2593367/4.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2593366/5.jpg