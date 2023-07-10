Hisense South Africa Gives Back to Its Employees with the Helping Hand of PNA

JOHANNESBURG, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense South Africa, a world-leading supplier of consumer electronics, is celebrating the dedicated work of the employees of the Hisense Atlantis Factory in the Western Cape through a collaboration with PNA Stationers (Pty) Ltd. PNA, the South African stationery retail company, is helping Hisense provide its 700 factory workers with stationery vouchers of R150 each. This is in line with both companies' initiatives to support local communities through educational resources and development.

Hisense South Africa Gives PNA vouchers to the value of R105 000 Back to Its Employees with the Helping Hand of PNA

The Hisense Atlantis Factory has been producing high-quality consumer electronics since its establishment in the Atlantis Economic Zone in June 2013. For the past ten years, it has been tasked with the manufacture of electronics and accessories, including TVs, refrigerators, and B2B products for both the African and European markets. With 900 direct employees and over 3,000 jobs created in the surrounding community to support the factory, the Hisense Atlantis Factory hosts a number of employees with families that attend schools in the area as well as individuals hoping to further their personal educational pursuits. To thank its hard-working staff at the factory, Hisense is providing them with the necessary stationery supplies their families will need to further their educational pursuits with the assistance of PNA.

PNA is positioned for the role of assisting in this project thanks to its foothold in the South African and Namibian stationery markets. Founded in 1992 and with over 123 stores throughout the region, PNA provides end users with stationery, arts and crafts supplies, and educational literature and resources. Herman Botha, PNA Senior Executive for Product and Marketing said, "We are proud to be involved in this project with Hisense and the factory workers from Atlantis, this supports our ongoing efforts to make a difference to the communities that we serve."

Hisense South Africa will continue its efforts at community development and worker support in the years to come. Moving forward after this PNA collaboration, its goal is to continue enabling Western Cape staff in the pursuit of their educational dreams, as well as establishing them as the premier manufacturing team in the region.

