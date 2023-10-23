Hisense Launches Cutting-Edge Mini-LED ULED TVs, Ushering in a New Era of Visual Excellence

JOHANNESBURG, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a pioneer in the world of technology, has unveiled its latest innovation, the Hisense U7K and U8K Mini-LED ULED TVs, taking visual entertainment to an unprecedented level. These new offerings are a testament to Hisense's commitment to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in home entertainment.

The Hisense U8K: A Quantum Leap in Visual Brilliance

Hisense has released two new ULED TVs (U7K and U8K) in South Africa, which offer outstanding visuals thanks to their Mini-LED technology.

Leading the charge is the Hisense U8K, boasting a Mini-LED Pro design. Its full array local dimming, coupled with Quantum Dot Colour technology, breathes life into every scene, offering over a billion true-to-life colors. With an impressive 1,300 dimming zones, the U8K excels in generating deep blacks and radiant highlights, achieving an extraordinary 1,500 nit peak brightness.

Compared to the average TV, which usually caps at 1,000 nits, the U8K's luminance is truly remarkable. Built-in HDR10+ and Dolby Vision IQ elevate the viewing experience, while IMAX Enhanced certification confirms its endorsement by the film industry's elite.

Gamers, brace yourselves, as the U8K features a 144Hz panel, Game Mode Pro, Auto Low Latency Mode, Variable Refresh Rates, and AMD FreeSync Premium, ensuring unparalleled gameplay and stunning visuals.

The Hisense U7K: Affordable Excellence

The Hisense U7K shares many features with its U8K sibling, including Quantum Dot Colour, HDR10+, Dolby Vision IQ, and IMAX Enhanced support. The key distinction lies in its affordability while still delivering impressive performance and brightness.

Where the U7K truly shines is with its real-time, AI Picture optimization powered by the Hisense Hi-View Engine. This technology analyzes every frame to adapt brightness, resolution, and color settings based on the content. Be it sports, movies, or gaming, the U7K ensures an outstanding viewing experience.

Moreover, Total Ambient Adaptive technology further enhances picture quality by adjusting color temperature and brightness according to the viewing environment. With a native 144Hz refresh rate and Game Mode Pro, this TV guarantees an exceptional gaming experience.

These groundbreaking products from Hisense are a testament to the brand's dedication to transforming the way we experience entertainment. Whether you opt for the U7K or the U8K, you're guaranteed a premium visual experience that adapts to your preferences, setting a new standard for home entertainment.

Explore and experience the future of TV! Offering an immersive entertainment experience for gaming, sports, and beyond. Join Hisense in this exciting journey towards the future of entertainment.

