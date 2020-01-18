Hikvision showcases latest innovative technologies at Intersec 2020

Multi-Dimensional Perception

Hikvision's multi-dimensional perception was created for a variety of security needs, reshaping security systems and providing customers with more comprehensive protection. At the show booth, visitors can see cameras with in-depth combinations of radar and video technology, showing the ability to perceive beyond the visual range in areas like traffic management.

"We will integrate the Hikvision video surveillance technologies with multiple senses, like radar and related products, which cater to different client requirements and provide protection for users across multiple technologies," Binson Xu, Hikvision Middle East's Regional President said.

Multi-Intelligence Cameras

Multi-intelligence technology supports multiple algorithms running simultaneously on one camera. Hikvision's latest multi-intelligence cameras can run several deep-learning algorithms in parallel for a host of complex scenarios. And at same time, these cameras visualize and analyze structured data of various targets such as faces, bodies, and vehicles simultaneously. They were designed to boost situational awareness in scenarios such as urban roads, to identify violations and detect vehicle types and license plate numbers.

Furthermore, customers can also enjoy customized services provided by Hikvision such as applying various algorithms into security cameras according to the specific application scenarios proposed by customers, allowing customers to independently choose functions and create a bespoke solution for their needs.

New and Cost-Effective Thermal Cameras

With breakthroughs in imaging, algorithms, and intelligent applications, Hikvision will showcase a new, cost-effective thermal camera, which is designed for perimeter protection and fire prevention. This thermal camera is specifically designed for short-range monitoring – up to 70 meters – and best suited for perimeter protection in residential areas, office buildings, and factories, to name a few examples.

Intelligent Vertical Solutions

Hikvision will demonstrate Artificial Intelligence industry solutions for vertical markets and applications. For example, Hikvision's smart retail solution enables retailers to get a clear understanding of their business's statistics by using intelligent cameras, NVRs and a video management system (VMS). Visitors will also be able to see how Hikvision's Intelligent Traffic System (ITS) recognizes vehicle license plates to manage roadway traffic and parking areas using the video sand box for demonstration.

Binson explained: "We can now help banks protect employees, customers, branch offices, and ATM areas, as well as assist retailers to understand footfall in their stores and optimize their merchandising strategies, all the while helping city authorities reduce congestion and pollution with smart traffic management solutions."

At Intersec, Hikvision will also showcase intelligent products, including cameras with AcuSense technologies, which can provide customer accurate intrusion prevention alerts; cameras with ColorVu technologies, to bring customers high-quality night-vision color imaging. In addition, visitors will also be able to see a wide range of new products and innovations, such as alarm products, face recognition terminals, automotive electronics, LED products, Hik-Central, and more.

About Hikvision

Hikvision is a world leading provider of security products and solutions. Featuring an extensive and highly skilled R&D workforce, Hikvision manufactures a full suite of comprehensive products and solutions for a broad range of vertical markets. In addition to the security industry, Hikvision extends its reach to smart home tech, industrial automation, and automotive electronics industries to achieve its long-term vision. Hikvision products also provide powerful business intelligence for end users, which can enable more efficient operations and greater commercial success. Committed to the utmost quality and safety of its products, Hikvision encourages partners to take advantage of the many cybersecurity resources Hikvision offers, including the Hikvision Cybersecurity Center. For more information, please visit us at www.hikvision.com.

