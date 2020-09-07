Highlights of Xi's speech at global trade in services summit

Here are the highlights of his speech:

- Joint efforts should be made to overcome difficulties to promote the development and prosperity of global trade in services and push for global economic recovery as early as possible.

- Opening-up and cooperation in the services sector are becoming an increasingly important driving force for development.

- China will continue to ease market access in the services sector and actively expand the imports of high-quality services.

- All countries should jointly foster an open and inclusive environment for cooperation.

- All countries should work together to invigorate the momentum for cooperation driven by innovation.

- All countries should work together to break new ground in win-win cooperation.



- China supports the establishment of an alliance for global trade in services.

- The central government will support Beijing in setting up a pilot free trade zone characterizing scientific and technological innovation, opening-up of the services sector and digital economy.

- China will work with all countries in enhancing the protection of intellectual property rights and actively promote the development of digital economy and sharing economy.

