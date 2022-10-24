HIGHGATE FURTHER EXPANDS TEAM WITH THREE NEW FEMALE SENIOR HIRES

LONDON, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Highgate, the fast-growing global advisory firm specialising in high-stake issues has added three new female senior hires to its impressive range of talent.

Victoria Ergolavou, Beatrice Giribaldi Groak and Laura Slater are all highly successful in their respective fields, with extensive international experience advising CEOs, prominent individuals and sovereigns on dispute resolution, crisis and reputation management.

Founded in January 2020, Highgate has grown to 25 permanent consultants, representing 13 different nationalities. Over half of Highgate's employees are senior level consultants.

Victoria Ergolavou joins Highgate as Vice President from APCO Worldwide. A trained lawyer, Victoria has extensive experience in advising governments and corporate leaders on complex matters such as litigation, reputation management, financial communications and global positioning. Based in Milan, she is fluent in English, Greek and Italian.

Beatrice Giribaldi Groak is a digital risk and reputation specialist who joins Highgate as Director from Digitalis. She has extensive experience countering disinformation and advising prominent individuals and CEOs on reputation and crisis management. Beatrice was named a 'Reputation Management Rising Star' by Spear's 500, one of PR Week's '30 Under 30', a 'Recommended Reputation Advisor' by CityWealth, and 'Young Leader' of the Aspen Institute in France. Based in London, Beatrice is fluent in English, French and Italian.

Laura Slater is a globally recognised trusted adviser for A-List celebrities and international sports icons and joins Highgate as a Senior Adviser. Laura's clients include actors, celebrities and Premiership footballers as well as families and business leaders thrust into the spotlight through litigation and crises. Known for her discreet and personal approach, Laura is based in London and is a vocal advocate of online child safety.

Highgate's Founder and CEO Thomas Eymond-Laritaz said today: "I am thrilled that we are being joined by three such highly talented and successful female leaders who share Highgate's culture and values. Highgate's senior team draws from a remarkable variety of backgrounds to provide outstanding advice and services to our clients".

Highgate is a global advisory firm helping clients navigate the intersection of business, government, media and society. Our team of senior consultants advises CEOs, political leaders and prominent individuals on high-stakes issues.

