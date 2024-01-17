HIGHGATE EXPANDS AWARD-WINNING LUXURY LIFESTYLE PORTFOLIO

With Highgate's proven track record operating a diverse portfolio of legacy brands and independent hotels and resorts, the Company is actively bringing its 30+ years of hospitality leadership to the luxury lifestyle sector. Over the last two years, Highgate has welcomed properties including: The Joseph Hotels, located in Nashville and Columbus, The Elser Hotel Miami, Romer Neighborhood Hotels in New York City and Waikiki, and continues to expand globally into significant international markets with Hotel Saint and Grosvenor House Suites in London, and Palacio del Inka, Hotel Paracas and Tambo del Inka – three Luxury Collection Hotels/Resorts in Peru as well as Cascade Wellness Resort in Lagos, Portugal. With the newly announced additions to the portfolio, Highgate is now operating 8,100+ keys in this premier category with another 1,500 keys under development.

Highgate will bring to each hotel its institutional management platform, proprietary revenue and distribution strategies, unique marketing, programming, and positioning capabilities, and best-in-class team. Highgate also brings significant value-add capabilities through its in-house design and construction studio, LUCID, as well as its food and beverage division, TableOne Hospitality, a partnership with renowned Chef Michael Mina and restaurateur, Patric Yumul. Highgate's Marketing and Creative Group guides its independent properties through the entire hotel lifecycle — whether from the ground up, or to bolster the performance of established hotels. This suite of dynamic offerings and expertise has recently catapulted Highgate into a position of leadership within the luxury lifestyle space.

"The continued expansion of our luxury lifestyle portfolio is a reflection of a concerted effort to build the best team in the industry to operate world class hotels, create unparalleled experiences for guests and deliver exceptional returns for owners," said Highgate CEO Arash Azarbarzin. "As we look ahead to 2024 and beyond, we anticipate more exciting news to share."

The growth of Highgate's luxury and lifestyle division comes on the heels of the appointment of Arash Azarbarzin to CEO in 2022, who brings more than 40 years of leadership experience with luxury hotel brands. He will oversee the division, supported by Jeff Toscano, Executive Vice President of Luxury and Lifestyle, a recognized industry expert in creating innovative and impactful hotel concepts.

Highgate's current portfolio in this key segment includes an award-winning collection of diverse properties, such as The Newbury Boston, Park Lane New York, The Knickerbocker, Modernhaus, The Marker Key West, Hotel Figueroa in Los Angeles, and Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach.

About Highgate

Highgate is a leading global real estate investment and hospitality management company widely recognized as an innovator in the industry. Highgate is the dominant player in major U.S. gateway cities including New York, Boston, Miami, San Francisco and Honolulu, with a growing footprint in Europe, the Caribbean and Latin America. The hospitality forward company provides expert guidance through all stages of the property cycle, from planning and development through recapitalization or disposition. Highgate has a proven record of developing its diverse portfolio of bespoke lifestyle hotel brands, legacy brands, and independent hotels and resorts with contemporary programming and digital acumen. The company utilizes industry-leading revenue management tools that efficiently identify and predict evolving market dynamics to drive outperformance and maximize asset value. With an executive team consisting of some of the most experienced hotel management leaders, the company is a trusted partner for top ownership groups and major hotel brands. Highgate maintains corporate offices in New York, Dallas, Los Angeles, Miami, Seattle, Waikiki, London and Lisbon. www.highgate.com .

