High-tech Firework Show Blooming on Liuyang River

LIUYANG, China, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The second Changsha Tourism Development Conference opening ceremony and Fireworks show was held at Liuyang Sky Theatre besides Liuyang River on 13th October, presenting a large immersive multimedia fireworks performance under the theme of "Tens of miles waterway to Xiang River", according to the Publicity Department of Liuyang City.

Thousands of UAVs, large net screen, high-tech flaming showed on this performance. The world's first "sky backdrop fireworks" was lightened in Liuyang. This opening ceremony deeply integrated the two world class IP "Liuyang River" and "Liuyang fireworks" together.

The evening party also integrated some Chinese elements, electronic music, national style dress modern fancy show and AI. It lightened a kind of giant backdrop fireworks with UAVs in Liuyang urban area and besides Liuyang River.

Apart from the fireworks blooming in the sky theatre, the two most famous fireworks companies Dancing Fireworks and Asia-Pacific Fireworks also skillfully designed special fireworks positions on both sides of Liuyang River. All these designs previewed the city brand image "poems and paintings of the river, fireworks all over the city", which attracted tourists and citizens to experience the unique charm of "Liuyang fireworks".

