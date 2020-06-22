High Prevalence of Orthopedic Diseases to be Major Growth Propeller in Bone Growth Stimulators Market: TMR

- Increase in number of geriatric people, particularly those aged 60 and above, will help the market to witness growing demand over the forecast period

- Growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries and treatments will drive the market forward in a major way

- North America to account for a major market share

ALBANY, New York, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Notable growth is projected for global bone growth stimulators market over the period of 2019 to 2027. The compound annual growth rate would be about 5% and the market worth would reach a value of about USD 2.1 billion by the end of the stated period. This would be a marked increase from USD 1.3 billion in the year 2018.

As per Transparency Market Research, "Increase in geriatric population is set to drive the market forward over the forecast period. It is pertinent to note here that this therapy is extensively used in treating fractures and aiding recovery after spinal fusion surgery and since the stated demographic is susceptible to such injuries and is dependent on such procedures, demand for the therapy would increase."

Key Findings of Growth in Global Bone Growth Stimulators Market Study:

Hospitals and clinic segment in the end-user category is set to maintain dominance in the market over the forecast period

The spinal fusion surgeries segment will account for a sizeable share of the market under the applications category

Increase in incidence of spinal injuries is fuelling growth in the market

Key Drivers of Growth in Global Bone Growth Stimulators Market:

Transparency Market Research notes that multiple growth factors are helping the market stay buoyant over the forecast period. Of the host of trends and drivers that make this list, driving growth in the global bone growth stimulators market, the prominent ones have been outlined below:

Demand for minimally invasive surgeries is growing across the globe, driving demand for bone growth stimulators

Prevalence of orthopedic diseases is growing, leading to demand for better therapies, driving growth in the bone growth stimulators market

2 billion people will be aged 60 and above and one in every six people will be aged 65 and above by the year 2050

Technological advancement is propelling the market on to a high growth trajectory over the forecast period

Regional Analysis of Global Bone Growth Stimulators Market:

North America to be a dominant region in the global bone growth stimulators market over the forecast period

to be a dominant region in the global bone growth stimulators market over the forecast period Rapidly ageing population is one of the most notable factors of growth in the region – by 2050, one in every four people will be aged 65 and above

Robust healthcare infrastructure and notable reimbursement policy to contribute to growth

Regulatory approvals by FDA are set to propel growth in the regional market over the forecast period

Competitive Analysis of Global Bone Growth Stimulators Market:

Top players marking the slightly fragmented vendor landscape of global bone growth stimulators market are Zimmer Biomet, DJO Global, Medtronic plc, Terumo Corporation, Bioventus, Inc., Orthofix Medical Inc., IGEA, Ossatec Benelux BV, BTT Health GmbH, and Stimulate Health, among others. Transparency Market Research has profiled these players on a granular level and elaborated upon key strategies, financials, and product details. It is significant to note here that technological advancement and innovation are significant determinant of growth.

Global Bone Growth Stimulators Market: Segmentation

Bone Growth Stimulators Market, by Product

Devices

External Devices

Pulsed Electromagnetic Field Devices

Combined Magnetic Field Devices

Capacitive Coupling Devices

Ultrasound Devices

Implantable Devices

Bone Morphogenetic Protein

Platelet-rich Plasma (PRP)

Bone Growth Stimulators Market, by Application

Spinal Fusion Surgeries

Delayed Union & Nonunion Bone Fractures

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeries

Others

Bone Growth Stimulators Market, by End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Academic & Research Institutes and CROs

Home Care

Bone Growth Stimulators Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



Australia & New Zealand

&

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

