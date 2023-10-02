High Pressure Pumps Market to become a US$ 4 billion Industry by 2033 amid Rising Energy and Freshwater Demand | Future Market Insights, Inc.

FMI research study offers a comprehensive overview of the High Pressure Pumps Market, encompassing qualitative and quantitative insights regarding its size, growth, major segments, and key industry players.

NEWARK, Del., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global high pressure pumps market value is estimated to reach US$ 2.8 billion in 2023. Global demand for high pressure pumps is predicted to increase at 3.5% CAGR in the forecast period. By 2033, the overall market valuation is set to reach US$ 4.0 billion.

Dynamic pressure pumps will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period. This is due to the rising usage of these pumps in irrigation, HVAC, and several industrial applications. The target segment is set to thrive at 3.3% CAGR through 2033.

High Pressure Pumps Market Overview from 2023 to 2033:

Attributes Key Insights Global High Pressure Pumps Market Value (2022) US$ 2.7 billion Estimated High Pressure Pumps Market Size (2023) US$ 2.8 billion Expected Market Size (2033) US$ 4.0 billion Predicted High Pressure Pumps Market CAGR (2023 to 2033) 3.5 %

The global high pressure pump industry is anticipated to expand steadily during the forecast period. This is attributable to the increasing adoption of high pressure pumps across sectors like food & beverage, oil & gas, chemical, automotive, etc.

High pressure pumps are a type of pump that generate high fluid pressure. They are primarily used in applications where the movement of fluids at elevated pressure is required.

Rising energy demand worldwide attracts oil & gas and power generation investments. This, in turn, is expected to generate demand for high pressure pumps as they are widely used in oil & gas applications and power generation processes.

The exponential growth of the manufacturing sector is anticipated to bolster high pressure pump sales through 2033. This is due to the increasing adoption of these pumps in many manufacturing industries, including steel, automotive, and chemicals.

Increasing water scarcity is compelling governments worldwide to invest in novel water treatment technologies and establish new desalination facilities. This will likely fuel demand for high pressure pumps.

High pressure pumps are used in desalination plants to remove salt and other impurities from saltwater. They are also used to distribute freshwater through pipelines. Escalating demand for freshwater will play a key role in creating growth opportunities for high pressure pump manufacturers.

Key Takeaways from the High Pressure Pumps Market Report:

The global high pressure pumps market is forecast to reach US$ 4.0 billion by 2033.

by 2033. Based on type, the dynamic segment will rise at 3.3% CAGR through 2033.

through 2033. By pressure, the 30 to 100 bar segment is set to exhibit a CAGR of 3.1%.

of Sales revenue in the United States is predicted to reach US$ 754.3 million by 2033.

is predicted to reach by 2033. Japan market is projected to expand at 3.1% CAGR between 2023 and 2033.

market is projected to expand at between 2023 and 2033. China's market size is forecast to reach US$ 560.5 million by 2033.

market size is forecast to reach by 2033. The United Kingdom market is set to thrive at 3.7% CAGR over the forecast period.

market is set to thrive at over the forecast period. South Korea is set to register a CAGR of 4.1% through 2033.

"Expansion of water & wastewater infrastructure and increasing investments in the oil and gas sector are anticipated to create lucrative pockets for the high pressure pumps industry. Key players will focus on developing new energy-efficient and high-performance pumps to expand their customer base," says Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments in High Pressure Pumps Industry:

Following are a few of the leading high pressure pump manufacturers profiled in the report.

ANDRITZ AG

Cat Pumps

COMET S.p.A.

Danfoss A/S

GEA Group AG

Grundfos

Maximator GmbH

Sulzer Ltd

Key players are upgrading their portfolios to meet growing end-user demand. They also implement strategies like acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and distribution agreements to expand their expertise and footprint.

Recent Developments in High Pressure Pumps Market:

In October 2022 , Sulzer launched the new MSN-RO high pressure pump range for the desalination sector.

Sulzer launched the new MSN-RO high pressure pump range for the desalination sector. In March 2023 , Kirloskar Brothers Limited (KBL) introduced the DB xe Pump.

More Insights Available:

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global high pressure pumps market, presenting historical data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period from 2023 to 2033.

The study reveals market projections based on type (dynamic and positive displacement), pressure (30 to 100 bar, 101 to 500 bar, above 500 bar), end use (oil & gas, manufacturing, chemicals & pharmaceuticals, power generation, and other end uses), and region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia and Pacific, and Middle East and Africa).

About FMI – Industrial Automation

The Industrial Automation division of Future Market Insights (FMI) Research offers a novel approach and innovative perspective in analyzing the industrial automation market. Comprehensive coverage of capital, portable, process, construction, industrial, and special-purpose machinery across the manufacturing sector and distinctive analysis of installed base, consumables, replacement, and USP-feature-application matrix make us a pioneering voice in the industry.

We are preferred associates with established and budding industry stakeholders and channel partners when it comes to sustaining, growing, and identifying new revenue prospects.

About the Author:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

SOURCE Future Market Insights