High Power Microwave Directed Energy Weapons Market to Reach $5.01 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 15.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The growth of the global high-power microwave directed energy weapons market is driven by factors such increase in demand for directed energy weapons to achieve precise targeting and reduced collateral damage, rise in security threats posed by terrorist organizations, and surge in the defense budget

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "High Power Microwave Directed Energy Weapons Market by Type (Pulsed-Wave High Power Microwave, and Continuous-Wave High Power Microwave), Platform (Airborne, Naval, and Ground-based), and End-user (Army, Navy, and Airforce): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032". According to the report, the global high-power microwave directed energy weapons industry generated $1.27 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to generate $5.01 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 15.1% from 2023 to 2032.

HPM DEWs are a type of non-lethal and non-kinetic weapons that use focused microwave radiation to disable or disrupt electronic systems and equipment. These are seen as a part of the broader field of directed energy weapons.

Prime determinants of growth

The growth of the global high-power microwave directed energy weapons market is driven by factors such as increase in demand for directed energy weapons to achieve precise targeting and reduced collateral damage, rise in security threats posed by terrorist organizations, and surge in the defense budget. However, technological limitations, and ethical and health concerns hamper the growth of the market. On the contrary, technological advancements and continuous research, and integration of directed energy weapons with conventional weapons are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the high-power microwave directed energy weapons market during the forecast period.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $1.27 billion Market Size in 2032 $5.01 billion CAGR 15.1 % No. of Pages in Report 245 Segments Covered Type, Platform, End-user and Region. Drivers Increase in demand for directed energy weapons to achieve precise targeting and reduced collateral damage Increasing maritime security and surveillance Rise in security threats posed by terrorist organizations Surge in the defense budget Opportunities Technological advancements and continuous research Integration of directed energy weapons with conventional weapons Restraints Technological limitations Ethical and health concerns

The pulsed-wave high power microwave segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

Based on type, the pulsed-wave high power microwave segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for around four-fifths of the global high-power microwave directed energy weapons market revenue, as nations conduct tests and research on directed energy weapon technologies owing to rise in demand for effective counter-drone technologies. Moreover, the pulse-wave high power microwave segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 15.3% from 2023 to 2032, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to the rise in demand for effective countermeasures such as pulsed-wave high power microwave due to growing utilization of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and autonomous systems.

The ground-based segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

Based on the platform, the ground-based segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global high-power microwave directed energy weapons market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period as there is a rise in the installation of high-power microwave weapons into land-based vehicles, delivering both mobility and adaptability in deployment. However, the naval segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 16.8% from 2023 to 2032, owing to surge in the collaborations of military forces and agencies with the navy to achieve various strategic objectives and enhance overall defense capabilities with the development of directed energy weapons.

The army segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on end-user, the army segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the global high-power microwave directed energy weapons market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period as there is surge in the integration of microwave weapons into a range of Airforce platforms, encompassing both aircraft and ground-based systems. However, the navy segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 16.6% from 2023 to 2032, owing to navy forces of various countries aiming to utilize high-power microwave (HPM) weapons in electronic warfare scenarios to disrupt or disable the electronic systems of adversary ships, aircraft, or communication systems.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the high-power microwave directed energy weapons market revenue, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, as there is rise in collaborations between the defense sector and manufacturers to develop advanced, high-efficiency high power microwave weapons. However, the LAMEA region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 17.6% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the rise in the investment in technological advancements in defense and military domains in various countries of the region.

High Power Microwave Directed Energy Weapons Industry Leading Market Players: -

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

BAE systems

Boeing

Epirus, Inc.

Thales Group

Leidos, Inc.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Rheinmetall AG

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global high-power microwave directed energy weapons market. These players have adopted various strategies such contract, product launch, product development, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

SOURCE Allied Market Research