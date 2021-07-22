High Performance Polyamides Market worth $4.0 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "High Performance Polyamides Market by Polyamide Type (PA 11, PA 12, PA 46, PA 9T), Manufacturing Process (Injection & Blow Molding), End-use Industry (Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Industrial, Medical), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global HPPAs market size is expected to grow from USD 2.8 billion in 2021 to USD 4.0 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on "High Performance Polyamides Market"

261 – Tables

60 – Figures

236 – Pages

HPPAs is extensively being used in the automotive, electrical & electronics industrial, medical and other end-use industries. The increasing demand of recyclable products and impressive properties is boosting the demand for HPPAs in multiple end-use industries.

PA 11 polyamide type HPPAs comprises a major share of the HPPAs market in terms of value

The PA 11 HPPAs find wide uses in various end-use industries. Some of the major industries includes the automotive, electrical & electronics, industrial, medical, and others. The increasing demand from these industries is expected to drive the PA 11 HPPAs market during the forecasted period.

The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a decline in industrial activities in the first half of 2020 across the globe. It resulted in reduced demand for HPPAs from various end-use industries.

The Injection Molding manufacturing process type accounts for the largest market share in the global HPPAs market during the forecasted period in terms of value and volume

Injection molding manufacturing process type is the most widely used manufacturing process of HPPAs market. HPPAs are injection molded to form components that are strong, have high mechanical properties, and show good chemical and thermal resistance. Bushings, gears, and bearings are some common automotive parts that are produced using injection molding. It is the most commonly used process and is suitable for mass production

The automotive end-use industry accounted for the largest market share in the global HPPAs market during the forecast period in terms of value and volume

The automotive industry holds the dominant market share in the global HPPAs market, both in terms of value and volume. HPPAs are lightweight and are used in hoods, components, and interior parts, as they are compact, fuel-efficient, and reduce the weight of vehicles. Fuel systems, induction systems, coolant systems, engine components, powertrain, brake systems, sockets, and transmission components are some of the major automotive applications of HPPAs. In the automotive end-use industry, HPPAs are used to manufacture engine covers, oil pans, cylinder heads, cover gaskets, and mechanical gears due to their high strength and greater thermal stability.

The demand for HPPAs from automotive end-use industry declined in 2020 due to halts in the first half of 2020. Also, major manufacturers temporarily closed their plants during the lockdown. The demand is expected to recover after the COVID-19 pandemic is under control.

APAC is expected to account for the largest market share in the HPPAs market during the forecast period

HPPAs accounts for the biggest share of the global HPPAs market. The automotive, electrical & electronics, industrial, and medical are the major consumers of HPPAs in the region. North America is the second major consumer of HPPAs automotive, industrial, and electrical & electronics are the major industries fueling the growth of the HPPAs market in this region.

The key players in the HPPAs Market Royal DSM NV (Netherlands), E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (US), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), BASF SE (Germany), Evonik (Germany), Arkema SA (France), Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation (Saudi Arabia), and Lanxexx (Germany) are some of the key players.

