High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market to Reach a Market Size of $11.2 Billion by 2025 - KBV Research

NEW DELHI, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report Global High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market, published by KBV research, The Global High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market size is expected to reach $11.2 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 6.3% CAGR during the forecast period. Ceramic coatings can provide high-performance metal and alloy oxide layers to fix corrosion, wear, and temperature, storage, and friction issues. Some ceramic coatings are available as thermal spray coating, plasma spray layer, sputter layer, dry film lubricants, and other wet chemicals, and electrochemical coatings.

The Oxide Coatings market dominated the Global High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market by Product Type in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 5.6 % during the forecast period. The Nitride Coatings market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7% during (2019 - 2025). Ceramic coatings are rapidly becoming a feasible solution to organic and polymer-based coatings for surface protection purposes. Although organic coatings are usually less costly than ceramic coatings and involve less ability to be applied, they have constraints that make them unfit for use in particular environments.

Access Full Report: https://www.kbvresearch.com/high-performance-ceramic-coatings-market/

The Thermal Spray market dominated the Global High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market by Technology in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 5.8 % during the forecast period, owing to providing electrical insulation, lubricity, sacrificial wear, high or low friction, chemical resistance and extending the life of new components. The Physical Vapor Deposition market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7% during (2019 - 2025).

The Asia Pacific market dominated the Global High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market by Region in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 7 % during the forecast period. Rapid development in the automotive industry across emerging countries like India and China is the main factor driving growth in the industry for high-performance ceramic coatings. Moreover, there is a substantial expansion in the commercial aviation and aerospace & defense sectors, which is anticipated to fuel business development. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.9% during (2019 - 2025). Additionally, The North America market is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.9% during (2019 - 2025).

"KBV Research has introduced Subscription Based Model which aims to offer market intelligence to its clients ensuring a convenient and economical approach."

To know more, visit: https://www.kbvresearch.com/subscription-model/

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Saint-Gobain Group, Aremco Products, Inc., Keronite Group Limited, APS Materials, Inc., Bodycote PLC, A&A Coatings, Kurt J. Lesker Company, Swain Tech Coatings, Inc., Zircotec Ltd., and PPG Industries, Inc.

Global High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market Segmentation

By Product

Oxide Coatings

Nitride Coatings and

Carbide Coatings

By Technology

Thermal Spray

Physical Vapor Deposition

Chemical Vapor Deposition and

Other Technologies

By End User

Thermal Spray

Physical Vapor Deposition

Chemical Vapor Deposition and

Other Technologies

By Geography

North America

US



Canada



Mexico



Rest of North America

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Russia



Spain



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Singapore



Malaysia



Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil



Argentina



UAE



Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Nigeria



Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

Saint-Gobain Group

Aremco Products, Inc.

Keronite Group Limited

APS Materials, Inc.

Bodycote PLC

A&A Coatings

Kurt J. Lesker Company

Swain Tech Coatings, Inc.

Zircotec Ltd.

PPG Industries, Inc.

Unique Offerings from KBV Research

Exhaustive coverage

Highest number of market tables and figures

Subscription based model available

Guaranteed best price

Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Related Reports:

About Us:

Knowledge Based Value Research is a global brand and consulting firm serving all kinds of business verticals, government and non-governmental organizations, and not-for-profit organizations. Our motto is to extend our services that will have a lasting impact on our clients who trust us with their business goals.

Contact:

Mr. Alan D'Souza

KBV Research

244 Fifth Avenue

Suite 1407

New York, N.Y. 10001

United States (U.S)

Tel: +1 (646) 661-6066

Email: query@kbvresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/519478/KBV_Research_Logo.jpg



SOURCE KBV Research