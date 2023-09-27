High Penetration of Automation to Steer Robotic Packaging Machines Market to total US$ 1,888 million by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Robotic Packaging Machines Market poised for growth from 2023 to 2033

Analysis covers both single-robot and dual-robot systems

Research report by FMI highlights the revolutionary impact of these machines on global food and beverage packaging processes

Explores market trends, technological advancements, and industry insights

NEWARK, Del., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global robotic packaging machines market value is estimated to reach US$ 1,050 million in 2023 and US$ 1,888 million by 2033. Over the forecast period from 2023 to 2033, global sales of robotic packaging machines are set to thrive at around 6.0% CAGR.

Growing focus on improving productivity and efficiency across sectors such as packaging and food & beverages provides impetus for market growth. Similarly, the high adoption of automation is expected to elevate robotic packaging machine demand through 2033.

By automating repetitive and time-consuming tasks, companies could reduce production times and increase output, ultimately leading to cost savings and improved overall performance. This is a key reason behind the rising sales of robotic packaging machines.

Industry 4.0 emphasizes the integration of various digital technologies and data-driven systems within a smart factory ecosystem. This is creating a conducive environment for developing the robotic packaging machines industry.

Robotic packaging machines were being designed to seamlessly integrate with other production line components, such as conveyors, sensors, and data analytics software. This integration facilitated real-time data exchange, enhanced monitoring, and optimized coordination of the entire packaging process.

Advancements in robotic packaging machines and integration of novel technologies in these equipment are expected to boost the target market further. Several modern robotic packaging machines are being equipped with cloud connectivity features. This allows manufacturers to monitor and control the machines remotely, access performance data from anywhere, and make necessary adjustments to optimize operations.

Cloud-based solutions also enable data sharing across multiple sites and improve stakeholder collaboration. Automation and Industry 4.0 have been instrumental in transforming the packaging sector, making it more efficient, agile, and competitive.

Key Takeaways of the Global Robotic Packaging Machines Market

The global robotic packaging machine industry is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 1,888 million by 2033.

by 2033. By machine type, the 3 robot segment is estimated to hold more than 39.0% market share in 2033.

market share in 2033. By capacity, the upto 300 products per minute segment is set to attain a valuation of US$ 677.8 million by 2033.

by 2033. By end use, frozen food segment is projected to hold around 17.0% CAGR by 2033.

by 2033. Japan robotic packaging machines market size is expected to reach US$ 170.60 million by 2033.

robotic packaging machines market size is expected to reach by 2033. Robotic packaging machine demand in the United Kingdom is expected to rise at 9.9% CAGR through 2033.

is expected to rise at through 2033. The United States industry is predicted to total US$ 306.73 million by 2033.

industry is predicted to total by 2033. Sales revenue in China is anticipated to reach US$ 176.76 million by 2033.

Robotics Packaging Machine Market Country-wise Insights:

Countries Market Value 2033 Market Share 2033 United States US$ 306.73 million 16.2 % United Kingdom US$ 107 million 5.7 % ASEAN US$ 92.9 million 4.9 % China US$ 176.76 million 9.4 % Japan US$ 170.60 million 9.0 %

"Technological advancements in robotics, including improvements in sensors, artificial intelligence, machine vision, and machine learning, are enhancing the capabilities of robotic packaging machines. These advancements are expected to lead to more precise and versatile packaging solutions, further fuelling market growth." - says Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials).

Advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Computer Vision Technologies to Create Growth Prospects for the Market:

AI-powered vision systems allow robotic packaging machines to perform advanced quality control and inspection tasks. These systems could identify defects, discrepancies, and inconsistencies in packaging materials and products with high precision, reducing the chances of faulty or damaged items reaching consumers.

Vision systems equipped with AI algorithms enable robotic packaging machines to recognize and sort products based on their shapes, sizes, and other attributes. This feature is particularly valuable in sectors where products need to be packed differently based on their variations.

The integration of AI and vision systems has made robotic packaging machines more flexible and adaptable. With the ability to "see" and "learn," these machines could quickly adjust to different packaging formats and product types, minimizing downtime and setup efforts during production changes.

The trend of AI and vision systems integration in robotic packaging machines is driven by the pursuit of greater efficiency, accuracy, and adaptability in packaging processes.

Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments in the Robotic Packaging Machines Industry:

Following are the prominent robotic packaging machine manufacturers profiled in the report.

BluePrint Automation

Sealed Air Pack

GERHARD SCHUBERT GMBH

Theegarten-Pactec GmbH & Co. KG

Bradman Lake

Pattyn

PFM Packaging Machinery

IWK Verpackungstechnik GmbH

Cavanna Packaging USA Inc.

Inc. FUJI MACHINERY CO., LTD.

Royal Houdijk

Mpack Group

Delkor Systems, Inc,

IMA Group

FOCKE & CO

Ishida Europe Ltd

Cama Group

Clearpack

SERPA PACKAGING SOLUTIONS (ProMach)

Omori Machinery Co., Ltd.

iXAPACK GLOBAL

CT Pack S.r.l (Aretè Cocchi Technology)

These companies are focusing on developing novel packaging solutions with improved features to help end users significantly improve productivity, reduce labor costs, and minimize wastage. They are also inclined towards employing strategies such as partnerships, mergers, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations to expand their global footprint.

For instance,

In October 2020 , Switchback Group Inc. a leading United States -based packaging business, was acquired by Mpac.

More Insights into the Global Robotic Packaging Machines Market Report

In its new report, Future Market Insights (FMI) offers an unbiased analysis of the global robotic packaging machines industry, analyzing historical demand from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.

The study reveals growth projections for the global robotic packaging machines industry based on machine type (1 robot, 2 robot, 3 robot, more than 3 robot), capacity (upto 150 products per minute, upto 300 products per minute, and more than 500 products per minute), end use (snacks, frozen food, fresh & chilled food, confectionary, chocolates & bars, cereals, bakery, cookies & crackers, powder, coffee & tea, pet food, and other food), and region.

About the Packaging Division at Future Market Insights (FMI)

The packaging division at Future Market Insights (FMI) provides an in-depth historical analysis and projections for the next ten years. It covers the competition landscape through a unique dashboard view. From packaging materials and machinery to packaging designs & formats, Future Market Insights (FMI) has an exhaustive database for these industry verticals, serving clients with unique research offerings and strategic recommendations. With a repository of 1,000+ reports, the team has analyzed the packaging industry comprehensively in 50+ countries. The team evaluates every node of the value chain and provides end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help.

About the Author:

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail's strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor's Degree in Mathematics.

Ismail is a regular at industry conferences and expos and has been widely covered in electronic and print media. He is a Speaker at our upcoming Talk show - Rise of the Intelligent Packaging. Ismail has been quoted in leading publications, including the European Pharmaceutical Review and the European Adhesive Tape Association.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

SOURCE Future Market Insights