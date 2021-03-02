High Demand from the Construction Industry to Favour Growth of the RDP Powder Market: TMR

- Due to its unique properties, such as superior flow properties & high water repellence, demand for RDP powders in grouts, cement-based plaster and waterproofing, thermal insulation systems and self-levelling is increasing dramatically

- In the building and construction industry, RDP powders are commonly utilized in the making of concrete and cement repair mortar

ALBANY, N.Y., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Redispersible polymer powder refers to a type of polymer emulsion created by applying a variety of procedures to thermoplastic resin materials in powder form, including spray drying, treatment of surface, and high pressure and temperature treatment. These powders are classified as redispersible polymer powders because after being processed with water, they can disperse back into new emulsions with characteristics identical to the initial copolymer emulsions. Multiple benefits of this powder is likely to support growth of the global RDP powder market in the years to come.

Because of the prevalence of extraordinary circumstances of the coronavirus pandemic, the Indian construction industry is embracing the plug-and-play approach. COVID-19 vaccines and a drop in the number of active cases are expected to augur well for the global RDP powder market as companies start to recover and job prospects increase. Another growth-promoting factor for the market in this region is flourishing business of the Indian construction industry, which is the country's second-largest employer after agriculture.

In contrast to the rest of the world's construction industry, Germany is concentrating on profitability and liquidity to remain competitive. To cover their losses in 2020, RDP powder manufacturers are likely to take advantage of incremental opportunities prevailing in this market. As a result, construction activity in southern Europe and China is continuing to grow.

Depending on a variety of factors, such as the development of the construction sector, the global RDP powder market is projected to grow at 7.5 % CAGR over the forecast timeframe. As such, with the increasing applications of RDP powder in the construction sector, the global RDP powder market is likely to observe growth in near future.

Key Findings of Market Report

Multiple Benefits of this Power to Accelerate its Demand

RDP powders are widely utilized in cement renders to enhance flexibility, workability, and adhesion. The advantages of RDP powders, such as hydrophobicity and thixotropy, are gaining traction. Manufacturers are increasing their production capacities in order to meet end user demands for reduced efflorescence in cement renders for wet interior and exterior applications. Growing prominence of this powder is likely to support growth of the global RDP powder market in the years to come.

The global RDP powder market is likely to expand due to various applications such as interior base coat render and exterior finishing render. High-quality RDP items with multipurpose attributes that are appropriate for regular render dry mixes are being developed by manufacturers.

Demand for High Tensile and Bonding Strength on Substrates to Boost Market Growth

Manufacturing companies in the global RDP powder market should put in extra effort to resolve application and production issues in order to gain competitive advantage over its rivals. Mikem, a green chemistry specialist, is expanding its supply networks for MikrantTM RDP, a water-soluble polymer created by spray drying ethylene-vinyl acetate or EVA polymer. As a result, EVA has been linked to better flexural strength and bending of mortar.

RDP powder manufacturing companies make organic adhesives that create a film with high bonding strength and tensile strength on various substrates. RDP products that increase resistance to abrasion, longevity, and impact resistance of mortar are becoming more easily obtainable. Applications that require severe weather resistance, such as freeze-thaw resistance and crack resistance are being considered. All these factors are likely to benefit the global RDP powder market in the years to come.

RDP Powder Market: Growth Drivers

RDP powder finds utilization in a wide range of applications, such as dry powder interface agents, self-leveling mortars, ceramic tile adhesives, waterproof mortars, decorative mortars, and so on. Such extensive use of the powder is likely to spell growth for the market in near future.

These powders are polymeric emulsion powders that disperse in water to create new emulsions when combined with water. When RDP powders are applied to mortars, they enhance flexibility, bond strength, and cohesion.

These powders have outstanding hydrophobic and water repellent qualities, which assist in the prevention of shrinkage cracks.

Global RDP Powder Market: Key Competitors

The Dow Chemical Company

Shandong Xindadi Industrial Group Co., Ltd.

Dairen Chemical Corporation

Wacker Chemie AG

Organik Kimya

BASF SE

