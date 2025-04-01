High Content Screening Market worth US$2.19 billion in 2030 with 7.5% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global High Content Screening Market , valued at US$1.47 billion in 2024, is forecasted to grow at a robust CAGR of 7.5%, reaching US$1.52 billion in 2025 and an impressive US$2.19 billion by 2030. Al and machine learning advancements enhance image analysis capabilities, improving the accuracy and efficiency of high-throughput screening. The expanding applications of HCS in personalized medicine, oncology research, and cell- based assays contribute to market growth. Furthermore, government funding for cell-based research and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases are increasing the adoption of HCS technologies across various research fields.

Key segments positively impacting the market include high-content imaging platforms, which dominate due to their critical role in drug discovery and cellular research. Among applications, drug discovery and development lead the market, with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies being the largest end users due to their extensive R&D investments. The rising adoption of toxicology screening and target identification further supports market growth.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=42710391

Browse in-depth TOC on "High Content Screening Market"

363 - Tables

31 - Figures

358 - Pages

By Based on cell detection and analysis system segment, the market is segmented by instrument into high content imaging platforms, cell detection and analysis systems, and cell imaging systems. The high content imaging platforms segment dominated the market in 2024. High content imaging platforms hold a significant share in the market owing to their critical role in cellular analysis, drug discovery, and phenotypic screening. These platforms enable high-throughput imaging of live and fixed cells, providing detailed cellular morphology and functional insights necessary for drug screening, toxicity assessment, and disease modelling.

By Based on Primary and Secondary screening, the application segment is divided into drug discovery & development applications, toxicology, and basic research. The drug discovery & development application segment is further divided into primary screening and secondary screening, target identification and validation, compound profiling, and other drug discovery & development applications. The rising focus on precision medicine, personalized therapies, and high-throughput screening applications has reinforced the demand for high content imaging systems in research and clinical settings.

By Based on end user, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic & government institutes, and CROs & CDMOs. pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies dominated the segment in 2024 and is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2025-2030. Dominance of the segment is attributable to increasing complexity of drug candidates, particularly in oncology, immunology, and neurological disorders, which has further boosted the demand for HCS in cellular imaging and phenotypic screening. Moreover, the growing trend of precision medicine and biologics development also contributes to the increased utilization of HCS technologies, which is supporting the segment growth in high content screening market.

By geography, the high content screening market is segmented by region into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. North America dominated the market due to a strong presence of leading academic institutions and market players, substantial investments in biotechnology and pharmaceutical research, and advanced healthcare infrastructure. Asia-Pacific (APAC) is witnessing rapid growth, due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing healthcare investments, and expanding research capabilities. Countries like China, India, and Japan are experiencing substantial advancements in biotechnology and drug discovery, supporting to the growing demand for high content screening technologies.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=42710391

The prominent players operating in the high content screening market are Danaher Corporation (US), Revvity, Inc. (US), BD (US), Carl Zeiss AG (Germany), Merck KGaA (Germany), and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), among others.

Danaher (US)

is one of the leading players in the high content screening market. The company has a presence in more than 60 countries and offers a diversified product portfolio of instruments and software in the high content screening market. Danaher strongly focuses on organic and inorganic growth strategies to maintain a dominant position in the market. The company operates in the market through Beckman Coulter, Molecular Devices, and Integrated DNA Technologies, among others. Danaher's robust global distribution network and dedicated customer support help the company to maintain its dominant position in the market.

Revvity, Inc. (US)

is one of the dominant players in the high content screening market. The company has a global presence in more than 150 countries and has diversified products for the high content screening market. The company's product offerings include instruments, software, and consumables such as automated cell counter, flow cytometer, microscope, cell imaging systems, and microplate readers. A robust global distribution network and customer-centric approach ensure Revvity serves diverse sectors, including academia, biotechnology, and pharmaceuticals.

For more information, Inquire Now!

Related Reports:

Live Cell Imaging Market

Flow Cytometry Market

Stem Cell Therapy Market

Drug Discovery Services Market

Cell Analysis Market

Get access to the latest updates on High Content Screening Companies and High Content Screening Market Size

About MarketsandMarkets™:

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

In addition, MarketsandMarkets SalesIQ enables sales teams to identify high-priority accounts and uncover hidden opportunities, helping them build more pipeline and win more deals with precision.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg