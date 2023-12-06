HID is the Leader in the 2023 SPARK Matrix™ for User Authentication by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading User Authentication vendors.

HID, with its comprehensive technology for User Authentication, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named HID as a 2023 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix™: User Authentication, 2023.

Sanket Kadam, Analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, states, "HID offers a comprehensive Authentication Platform solution that covers various authentication methods such as biometrics, mobile apps, smart cards, security keys, and tokens. The Platform adds an extra layer of protection with real-time user-activity monitoring, behavioral analytics, and risk-based authentication. Additionally, it offers advanced authentication form factors like FIDO2 and PKI through its Crescendo smart cards and security keys, taking a strategic approach to combating user authentication challenges effectively." "With overall strong performance across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact, HID has been positioned amongst the 2023 technology leaders in the global User Authentication market," adds Sanket.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study also provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the leading User Authentication providers in the form of the SPARK Matrix™. The study also provides strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

Quote by HID:

"We enable organizations, especially those with high regulatory or corporate requirements, to enhance their customer and employee experiences without compromising on security," says Lena Abdelahad, VP of the HID Authentication Business. "Staying ahead of the latest industry developments with key standards such as FIDO is a priority for us and it is an honor that those efforts have led to this recognition by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions as an industry leader," she adds.

About HID

HID powers the trusted identities of the world's people, places and things. We make it possible for people to transact safely, work productively and travel freely. Our trusted identity solutions give people convenient access to physical and digital places and connect things that can be identified, verified and tracked digitally. Millions of people around the world use HID's products and services to navigate their everyday lives, and billions of things are connected through HID's technology. We work with governments, educational institutions, hospitals, financial institutions, industrial businesses and some of the most innovative companies on the planet.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, HID has over 4,500 employees worldwide and operates international offices that support more than 100 countries. HID is an ASSA ABLOY Group brand. For more information, visit www.hidglobal.com.

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

For more available research, please visit https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/

