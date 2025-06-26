HiBob Launches Tailored SMB HR Solution for UK Companies

LONDON, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBob, creator of award winning HR platform Bob, is launching a newly tailored SMB offering for UK companies with 50–200 employees. Developed in direct response to market research and customer feedback, this launch delivers a simplified, scalable people management solution in clear, transparent bundles offering only what small businesses truly need for HR and payroll.

Recognising the specific needs of growing businesses, HiBob's people-first bundles remove the guesswork from HR tech. Businesses can choose between Payroll Starter, Talent Starter or a bundle of Talent and Payroll Starter, all streamlined versions of Bob's enterprise-level tools. These bundles ensure clarity from the start, with no hidden costs or unnecessary extras.

Unlike "build-your-own" or "all-in-one" platforms that are often complicated or give SMBs more than they need, HiBob's offering is based on real customer insights. Each bundle is easy to understand, purchase, and scale, helping customers avoid the confusion or frustration that often comes with more complex systems.

"We've seen too many small businesses struggle with systems that look simple but turn out not to be," said Ronni Zehavi, CEO and Co-Founder of HiBob. "We wanted to deliver something truly useful grounded in customer realities."

As businesses grow, they can add functionality to the platform as needed ensuring they never outgrow it. With this launch, HiBob positions itself as the last HR platform a growing UK company will ever need: scalable, transparent, and focused on people from day one.

About HiBob

HiBob is transforming how modern businesses manage their people with Bob—its award-winning, AI-powered HR platform. Designed for distributed workforces and fast-moving companies, Bob helps streamline HR, payroll, and finance operations. Over 4,400 companies worldwide trust Bob to improve employee engagement, simplify operations, and drive business growth. Learn more at www.hibob.com.