H+H sale of land in Warsaw for PLN 110 million completed

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The conditions for the sale of land and buildings from H+H Polska Sp. z o.o. to a Polish residential developer (as announced in company announcement no. 564 of 6 August 2024) are now fulfilled and the sale is therefore final.

The sales price of PLN 110 million (approximately DKK 190 million) was paid in cash and will be classified as a special item, having no impact on the full-year financial outlook. The sale will significantly improve our debt position and move us closer to our long-term target.

The site was closed as part of the plant network restructuring program carried out in 2023. To ensure efficient service and timely deliveries also in the future, we will maintain a strategically located logistics hub near Warsaw.

