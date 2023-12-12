HH Global's FY23 Sustainability + ESG report is now live

LONDON, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the industry leader in ESG and Sustainability, HH Global is committed to shaping a more sustainable and responsible future for generations to come. We do this by empowering brands to make a big impact while having a smaller environmental footprint.

Last year, we took great strides towards our targets and are more committed than ever to integrating sustainability into every aspect of our operations. This comprehensive review provides a deep dive into some of the key projects we've worked on and the progress we've made in FY23.

HH Global's FY23 Sustainability + ESG report

We are turning big ideas into big impact; together with our clients and strategic partners, we continue to innovate with purpose and take the lead in our industry on environmental and social impact issues.

A year of evolution: highlights and milestones covered in this report include:

We received approval from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) for our greenhouse gas emission reduction targets . We are proud to be the first company in our space and among the first companies in the world to receive approval from the SBTi for our greenhouse gas emission reduction targets aligning to the Net Zero Standard . The Net Zero Standard is developed by SBTi and is the first global science-based standard for companies to set net-zero targets.

We have continued to improve our existing Sustainable Procurement Framework, making it more engaging and informative for our strategic partners. We are dedicated to ensuring that best-practice ESG guidance is effectively distributed and followed not only within our own business but also among our strategic partners.

making it more engaging and informative for our strategic partners. We are dedicated to ensuring that best-practice ESG guidance is effectively distributed and followed not only within our own business but also among our strategic partners. We have extended our sustainability strategy to focus on biodiversity , incorporating actions supporting the Sustainable Development Goal 15: Life on Land into our mission.

, incorporating actions supporting the Sustainable Development Goal 15: Life on Land into our mission. We have developed and launched our unique Conscious Creative program to support our clients in achieving their environmental goals. This program is dedicated to educating, inspiring and enabling creative and design communities to evolve the sustainability of their marketing activities from the point of ideation to production and beyond.

We're incredibly proud of the progress we have continued to make, and we're committed to doing even more. Thank you for following HH Global's sustainability journey.

For further details on our progress and how we intend to hit new milestones in FY24, please click here to review the report.

About HH Global

HH Global is a tech-enabled, creative production and procurement partner that delivers big impact for big ideas across the globe. With +4,500 experts in every market and a thirty-year track record of success, we help the biggest brands on the planet achieve stronger, more sustainable growth. Across every channel. At the speed of modern business. With an unmatched supply chain, a growing suite of tech tools and data insights—we make our clients' brilliant ideas unmissable everywhere.

