HGS SUPPORTS Disclosure and Barring Service TO BE NAMED highest-rated public service organisation for customer satisfaction

LONDON and BENGALURU, India, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The UK Customer Satisfaction Index (UKCSI) has shown that the Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) is the highest-rated public sector organisation in the UK for customer satisfaction. The report was published by the Institute of Customer Service and details an increase in DBS' customer satisfaction score from January 2021, to January 2022. DBS works with Hinduja Global Solutions in the UK, with the latter providing customer contact centre services and back-office services in support of DBS processes.

Within the report, DBS was benchmarked against 10 other public sector organisations with DBS receiving a customer satisfaction score of 81.4 out of 100, while the average score for public sector organisations stood at 76.9.

DBS helps employers make safer recruitment decisions each year by processing and issuing over 5 million DBS checks for England, Wales, the Isle of Man, Jersey and Guernsey. It also maintains the Adults' and Children's Barred Lists for England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Eric Robinson, CEO of DBS, said: "We are incredibly proud that DBS has been recognised as the highest-rated public sector organisation for customer satisfaction in the UK. The result demonstrates the organisation's strong commitment to providing high quality services and the dedication and hard work of DBS staff, which has been even more important during the pandemic for the customers we serve. I also want to acknowledge the efforts of staff in HGS, who support our frontline customer services. We welcome feedback from the survey, and we will use the findings alongside responses from our own DBS customer survey to ensure we continue to further improve services for our customers."

Adam Foster, CEO, HGS Europe added: "I am delighted HGS has supported DBS to achieve the accolade of highest-rated public service organisation for customer satisfaction in the UK. This is a huge testament to the teams at HGS who support DBS and their focus and dedication to delivering the best customer experience. The DBS service is critical to the UK economy with DBS issuing certificates to safeguard vulnerable groups. It helps companies to apply safe recruitment procedures and it also allows organisations (including voluntary groups) to appoint people suitable for certain types of roles".

Jo Causon, CEO of The Institute of Customer Service, added: "Through this challenging period, some businesses have adapted well and responded to changes in their customers' circumstances and needs. DBS' strong showing in the UKCSI is encouraging and shows that public sector organisations – much like those in the private sector – who build trust and deliver on their promises will be rewarded with customer loyalty."

The latest UKCSI results incorporate data collected between 8 March to 6 April 2021, and 13 September to 8 October 2021. The independent index is calculated using feedback from around 10,000 consumers in an online survey covering 13 different sectors, and over 260 public and private organisations.

More information about the index and the main UKCSI report can be found on the Institute of Customer Service website.

About Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS):

A global leader in optimising the customer experience lifecycle, digital transformation, and business process management, HGS is helping its clients become more competitive every day. HGS combines automation, analytics, and artificial intelligence with deep domain expertise focusing on digital customer experiences, back-office processing, contact centres, and HRO solutions. Part of the multi-billion-dollar conglomerate Hinduja Group, HGS takes a "globally local" approach. HGS has over 19,100 employees across 34 delivery centres in six countries, making a difference to some of the world's leading brands across verticals. For the year ended March 31, 2021, HGS had revenues of Rs. 55,889 million (US$ 753.9 million). Visit https://hgs.cx to learn how HGS transforms customer experiences and builds businesses for the future.

HGS continues to invest in public sector expertise, delivery capability, and infrastructure and its unique ability to compete with and in many cases outperform key competitors in the UK public sector space. To find out more about HGS works with Public Sector in the UK market, visit https://hgs.cx/industries/public-sector

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1736627/HGS_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS)