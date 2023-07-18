HGS Colombia to ramp up to more than 300 employees by end of 2023

New center in Barranquilla was inaugurated by HGS' Group CEO and key Government officials

BARRANQUILLA, Colombia, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS) (listed on BSE & NSE), a leading provider of solutions in digital consumer experience (CX), business process management (BPM) and digital media services, today announced the inauguration of its multilingual customer experience (CX) hub in Barranquilla, Colombia. The inauguration was attended by HGS' Group CEO Partha DeSarkar and eminent government officials from the country.

Partha DeSarkar, Group CEO of HGS, inaugurates HGS’ new facility in Barranquilla on Tuesday.

At present, the CX hub has more than 150 employees and is expected to ramp up to more than 300 by the end of 2023. The hub, which initially began operations in November 2022 from a co-working space, is currently supporting clients with English, Spanish, and Portuguese CX requirements. Located in Barranquilla on the northern coast of the country, the new modern contact center location currently supports clients in the logistics and consumer industries and will add other clients subsequently.

The inauguration of the center was done in the presence of:

Representative from the Mayor's Office, Barranquilla, Mr. Alfredo Carbonell

Procolombia´s Senior Investment Advisor Mr. Daniel Aranguren Casas

Group CEO of HGS Mr. Partha DeSarkar

Other HGS officials

Colombia has been growing steadily as an attractive nearshore destination for CX services, led by many advantages including the presence of high-quality multi-lingual talent, multiple universities, and time zone alignment to North America markets. HGS believes that the new hub in Barranquilla will act as a catalyst to significantly scale its CX capabilities for its expanding multilingual client base globally.

Additional resources

About Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS):

A global leader in optimizing the customer experience lifecycle, digital transformation, business process management, and digital media ecosystem, HGS is helping its clients become more competitive every day. HGS' core BPM business combines automation, analytics, and artificial intelligence with deep domain expertise focusing on digital customer experiences, back-office processing, contact centers, and HRO solutions. HGS' digital media business, NXTDIGITAL (www.nxtdigital.co.in), is India's premier integrated Digital Delivery Platforms Company delivering services via satellite, digital cable and broadband to over 5 million customers across 1,500 cities and towns.

Part of the multi-billion-dollar conglomerate Hinduja Group, HGS takes a 'globally local' approach. HGS has 20,683 employees across 35 delivery centers in nine countries, making a difference to some of the world's leading brands across verticals. For the year ended March 31, 2023, HGS had revenues of Rs. 5,023.2 crore (US$ 623.5 million).

Visit https://hgs.cx to learn how HGS transforms customer experiences and builds businesses for the future.

